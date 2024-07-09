Doug Sheehan Has Died And 'Clueless' Fans Are In Mourning

Doug Sheehan has, unfortunately, passed away. This news was first brought forth by the Kane Funeral Home. His obituary states the following: "After being able to call Big Horn our home, where we dearly loved. Douglas Sheehan, 75 of Big Horn, WY, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday morning, June 29, 2024, with his loving wife at his side."

Sheehan's first major role was in General Hospital, where he played series regular, Joe Kelly. He even received a nomination for the Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in a Daytime Drama Series category for playing the electrifying lawyer. After that, Sheehan would jump from one flagship show to the next. This includes roles in the likes of Knots Landing, MacGyver, Day by Day, Diagnosis: Murder, Columbo, Cheers, and the Clueless television series. Additionally, he guest-starred in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and What I Like About You.

Sheehan's death greatly affected fans across generations who resonated with Sheehan's work throughout the years. "He hadn't been on #GH in 42 years, and the fans never forgot him, and never stopped asking for his return. Not only is it impressive, but a testament to Doug Sheehan," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user said.

Doug Sheehan Has Passed Away, Leaving Behind Iconic Runs In 'General Hospital' And 'Cheers'

"You could never forget his character Joe or Doug. One of a kind, I don't know that a soap can have a character like Joe today. #GH and that is sad," another user laments. Sheehan was the glue that brought many other characters and scenes together, and fans will never forget his contributions to television.

"He was one of my favorites, loved him on Knots Landing as well. So personable, always hoped he go back to GH." Though Sheehan's work is vast, most people remember him best from General Hospital.

"Heartfelt Prayers and Condolences to the Family and Friends of Doug Sheehan. He will always be fondly remembered from General Hospital and Knots Landing. He will be sorely missed. May he forever #RIP." Sheehan was a force to be reckoned with. While he may be gone, he and his work will certainly never be forgotten.