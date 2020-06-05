Dollywood is Reopening in Phases This Month

Dollywood and Dollywood Splash County are set to open later this month with special precautions to protect visitors amid COVID-19 concerns. The park will open on June 15 and June 16 to season passholders only. The park will reopen to the public on June 17. The Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa reopens on June 10.

"We're ready to see you happy and here with us again, to share the beauty of our mountains and just be together -- safer and stronger than ever before," Dolly Parton said in a video announcing the reopening. "We can't wait to see you at Dollywood soon. Brighter days are here. Let's get out and enjoy them."

"We have been blessed to work with some incredible experts at Covenant Health and with the State of Tennessee as we have navigated this extraordinary situation," Parton said in a press release. "Their advice and teamwork has provided untold help to make sure we are doing the right thing."

In order to provide safe outdoor entertainment, Dollywood implemented several new safety measures and operational guidelines.

According to a press release, the new safety measures are as follows:

Because daily capacity is limited, all guests visiting must schedule a reservation or pre-purchase a general admission ticket.

Face masks or face coverings are required for all visitors ages 3 and up.

Temperature screenings will be taken prior to entry.

Attraction and dining capacities will be limited.

Physical distancing measures have been put in place including physically distanced line queues, marked barriers and social distancing reminders throughout the park.

There will be an increased focus on cleanliness.

Dolly Parton took ownership of the theme park that would become Dollywood in 1986 in an effort to bring more jobs to the area where she grew up. Dollywood is now the biggest ticketed attraction in Tennessee.

Parton recently released the song "When Life is Good Again," which finds the country legend exploring how we can all be better people post-quarantine.

