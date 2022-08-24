Peek Inside Dolly Parton's Cozy Former Home in Nashville

Dolly Parton's former home, where she lived with husband Carl Dean for many years, has quietly gone off the market, according to the New York Post. Though Parton lived there for 16 years well into her successful career, it's not really what you'd expect for a country music superstar. It's not an over-the-top mansion or lavish property by any means. It's a comfortable four-bedroom, three-bathroom home situated on 2.4 acres of land in Nashville.

Parton and Dean first purchased 3146 Glencliff Road back in 1980 for $50,000, selling it in 1996 for $140,000. The family that purchased the home has taken it on and off the market since 2010, finally selling for $849,000 in December 2021. Donna Brewer of Action Homes handled the listing.

Former owners James and Oveta Pyburn had no idea that it was Dolly Parton's house when they purchased it back in the '90s. But they definitely felt that they had found something special with the house. During the time Parton lived in the property, she had already had major hits on the charts, including "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," and "9 to 5."

"When [the realtor] told me Dolly--I've always loved her because I love to sing too, and she's one of the people--you know, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton--I grew up with," Oveta told CountryLiving.com back in 2017. "Isn't that crazy? To know that I lived in a place that she bought, even though it's in a little neighborhood that's not nothing--but it's such a special-feeling house."

Oveta explained that at the time they bought the house, they even paid an extra $5,000 to get it fully furnished from Parton and her husband, though they redecorated since the latest listing photos were taken. At one point, the couple even turned the upstairs apartment space into a bed and breakfast space called "Dolly's Getaway" according to the listing. They even operated a business out of the guest house out back.

Take a look inside the cozy family home once inhabited by Dolly Parton.

The Exterior

The Guest House

Side Stairs to Backyard

The Kitchen

The Living Room

Studio/Entertainment Space

Master Bedroom

Master Bathroom

Additional Bedroom

Another Additional Bedroom

Laundry Space

The Property

