New Dolly Parton Christmas Movie Will Feature Special Guests Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, and More

Christmas has officially come early this year with news of a new holiday movie in the works from none other than beloved country star Dolly Parton. NBC's Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas already has some high-profile guests confirmed, including country singers Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams, as well as Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus and actor/host Jimmy Fallon. Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker will be starring in the upcoming film alongside Parton herself. David Rambo wrote the film and will executive produce alongside Parton, Sam Haskell, Hudson Hickman, and Joe Lazarov, who will also direct.

The official description sounds like the ultimate feel-good movie, full of holiday magic, music, and heart.

"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique "mountain magic" she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men. When it's time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future."

This certainly isn't the superstar's first time bringing a charming Christmas movie to her fans. She previously released Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square on Netflix in 2020, and she also released Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love on NBC back in 2016. Stay tuned for additional casting updates as well as official dates to watch the new holiday film.

