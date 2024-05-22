Dolly Parton Is Creating A Secret Album, And It's Massive, According to her Niece

Dolly Parton is apparently working on a secret album, and it's going to be massive. The album will be allegedly called Dolly Parton: Smokey Mountain DNA and feature 30 songs. She's also collaborating with 20 of her family members.

Dolly's niece, Jada Star, dropped the bombshell to the U.S. Sun. She said, "It is an album that documents her whole life. It has been a huge undertaking which involves the whole family."

She continued, "It is an album she has produced with more than 30 tracks with over 20 family members. She sings with us on every track." Parton is inspired by her childhood rot he album. "The album covers songs written about her childhood, her mother and father, aunts and uncles, brothers and sisters, all the way to her nieces and nephews."

Jada also said, "We all get to share interpretations of her songs or write our own songs for it. It has been a huge crazy project."

Dolly Parton Inspired By Family

Meanwhile, Jada claims to have written one of the first tracks on the album. She's quite proud of it. She said, "It's called The Orchard. It is all about our family tree and what we share with the world.Our DNA comes from Wales. So there will be lots of footage from over there. The album will run alongside the docu-series. It is going to be a big deal."

This is Parton's first album since Rockstar, her forray into rock and roll. That album featured her playing against genre. She opened up about it to CMT.