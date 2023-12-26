Dolly sang one of her biggest hits to the fan, who had wanted to meet her for his entire life.

Tennessee resident LeGrand Gold, who's currently locked in a battle with terminal cancer, got the surprise of his life this holiday season: a phone call from country music superstar Dolly Parton.

According to Salt Lake City's KSL TV, Gold learned from his doctor that his condition had recently taken a turn for the worse, with the cancer spreading beyond his liver. This led to a halt in both chemotherapy and radiation after a two-year treatment plan.

"The scans showed the cancer spreading and getting outside of my liver, and so they said the chemo is not working anymore, the radiation is not working anymore," Gold shared with the local news station. He was advised to spend his remaining time with loved ones and pursue palliative care.

Despite this bleak news, Gold held onto an item on his "List of Living" dreams, which he drafted to include some of the things he'd like to do before passing away. That included meeting iconic Tennessee native Parton. In an unbelievable moment, this wish came true through a personal phone call from Parton herself.

During the call, Parton spoke warmly to Gold, saying "Well, I'm just happy to know I have a fan that devoted."

She then told Gold "Hey LG, it's Dolly P. I've heard you've been a fan of mine for many years, and I just wanted to thank you for that."

She then launched into her hit song "I Will Always Love You" over the phone, telling Gold "Just know that I will always love you." This simple but meaningful gesture meant everything to the longtime Parton fan, who was able to cross a very special item off of his bucket list.

It's not unusual for the philanthropic Parton to be kind to her fans in this way, or for her to be compassionate in general. But this gesture more than likely meant the world to Gold.

While Gold still faces challenges ahead, connecting with Parton, even if just by phone, marked a special moment of joy for him. Number 7 on the list has been handled by the country legend.