Despite her global fame and crossover success, Dolly Parton never got above her East Tennessee raising, continuing to this day to write songs reflecting values learned in the Smoky Mountains.

For God and Country took this a step forward in 2003, comforting a post-9/11 nation with songs reflecting her Christian faith and unwavering patriotism.

Parton's fame, flashiness, benevolence and trademark vocal delivery might overshadow a truth for a lot of fans -- she's one of the greatest songwriters, regardless of genre or gender, of the past 50 years. The lesser-known "Color Me America" drives this point home by fitting in on an album filled with famous songs for God ("Whispering Hope") and country ("God Bless the USA").

As you would want and expect from Parton, it's a song about being proud of where you're from, with no hints of bias against outsiders or vengeance over global headlines. So, before time for the family cookout, celebrate America with one of its proudest patriots.

"Color Me America" Lyrics

I am red and white and blue

these are colors that ring true

to all I am and feel and love and do

I stand proud and brave and tall

I want justice for us all

so color me America, red, white and blue

I see red when evil speaks

spilling red blood on our streets

and I feel blue from grief and sorrow that it brings

but the white and light of love

God's own spirit like a dove

lift's us up and hands to us an olive branch

oh, sweet freedom may you stay

in our land and lives always

and may peace and beauty fill our hearts anew

and may we all stand up for you;

may our thoughts and deeds be true

and be worthy of your stripes... red, white and blue

I am red and white and blue

these are colors that ring true

to all I am and feel and love and do

I stand proud and brave and tall

I want justice for us all

so color me america, red, white and blue

Oh, sweet America

God won't you shed your grace on thee

and crown thy good in brotherhood

from sea to shining sea

oh, color me America

red, white and blue, color me America