Dolly Parton Performs 'I Still Believe' For 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' Special

Dolly Parton performed what got billed in a press release as "an intimate, candlelit set" of holiday favorites on her new primetime network special A Holly Dolly Christmas. The special debuted on Dec. 6 and served as a platform for Parton to share her personal faith through such performances as a choir-accompanied rendition of "I Still Believe."

"I believe to my very core / We'll walk again in the sunshine / By the seashore / That we'll dance and we'll sing / And be happy again," Parton sings in a song that suits 2020. "Don't know how or when, but we will again / You'll see / I still believe."

"I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new Christmas special," Parton said in a statement.

The show description promised "faith-ﬁlled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics" plus Parton's "personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season."

"When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don't hesitate," added Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music and live Events/alternative and reality for CBS (as quoted by People). "A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific songwriting, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello."

Parton and music industry executive Danny Nozell are the TV special's executive producers.

The new holiday special followed the Oct. 2 release of Parton's first Christmas album in 30 years, also titled A Holly Dolly Christmas. The album features guest appearances by Michael Buble, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus and Parton's goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

The CBS special and album aren't the only new Christmas-themed mediums for the Country Music Hall of Famer. The Netflix film Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square debuts Nov. 22. It will co-star Christine Baranski (Mamma Mia), Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Mary Lane Haskell, Josh Segarra and Jeanine Mason. The holiday flick, directed and choreographed by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen, will also feature 14 original songs by Parton.

For even more Christmas cheer, revisit the 2016 film Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (the sequel to 2015's Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors).

