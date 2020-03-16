During a recently filmed episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, the Dixie Chicks performed the title track off forthcoming new album Gaslighter. In addition, the country trio discussed cancel culture and played a round of "would you rather" with Degeneres.

Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer's performance of their first new single after a 14 year break proved two things: The trio worked magic with producer Jack Antonoff, and they never lost their spot among the best live performers in popular music.

As for the interview, Degeneres asked a couple of tough questions, beginning with how Maines feels when looking back on how her 2003 comments about President George W. Bush and the Iraq War changed the band's relationship with country music.

​"What we said back then -- or what I said back then -- would not even be a thing today, because it was really mild compared to what people say today," Maines told DeGeneres. "So on the one hand, everyone has this platform where they can say whatever they wanna say, but on the other hand, this platform can move really quickly and ruin people's lives."

Degeneres teased a tougher question about what Maines' ex did on that boat, as referenced in "Gaslighter," which Maines answered by hilariously asking "Who?"

On a lighter note, Degeneres aided in the search for Maines' next boyfriend with a game of "would you rather" which revealed the lead singer's high school crush on Lenny Kravitz.

The band clarified on Instagram that the March 16 episode of Ellen was filmed in advance, before the coronavirus pandemic changed short-term expectations for travel and performance. Degeneres shut down the show's production schedule on March 13.

