The Dixie Chicks are back with brand new music. Nearly 14 years since the release of their Grammy-winning album Taking the Long Way, the trio has released the title track to their forthcoming album Gaslighter.

The song reflects on a toxic relationship. (In an interview last year, Natalie Maines said that many of the songs on the album were inspired by her divorce.)

"We moved to California and we followed your dreams," Maines sings. "I believed in the promises you made to me/ Swore that night 'til death do us part/ But you la, la, la lied"

The fiery chorus features the trio's signature harmonies.

"You're such a gaslighter, denier, doing anything to get your ass farther," the trio sings. "Gaslighter, big timer, repeating all of the mistakes of your father"

The group spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the song.

"It was the first song we wrote with Jack Antonoff," Emily Strayer told Lowe. "At the time we thought we thought we were gonna write with a bunch of different people and get different producers and we wrote with him and we're like, he needs to produce it and this needs to be the sound for this album 'cause it was just -- he blew us away and it was such a fun song to start with."

Read More: The Story Behind the Dixie Chicks' Controversial Hit 'Goodbye Earl'

Martie Maguire said the trio took a break from music for their kids.

"I think the tour in 2016 really kind of solidified...our want to do this again," Maguire said. "Our nine kids, collectively, are why we paused for so long...I'm finding out that teenagers are a lot harder than babies." ("Babies pull you off the road, teenagers push you back on," Natalie Maines added, laughing.)

Maines added that her children are excited for the trio's new album.

"My boys are actually really supportive and really excited for the music and they are fans, they're not too cool to like their mom's job," Maines said.

Watch a video clip of the interview below.