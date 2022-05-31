Meet The Loves of Clint Eastwood's Life From His First Wife to Current Girlfriend

While actor and director Clint Eastwood may be recognized for being an Academy Award-winning filmmaker and legendary western star, he's long had a reputation for being a bit of a rascal when it comes to his personal life. And that's putting it mildly. Known for his many hit films like Invictus, Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, Changeling, and more, monogamy has never really been a thing for Eastwood. This not only resulted in numerous children throughout his life but also various high-profile affairs.

Though his adoring fans viewed him over the years as a quiet homebody who enjoyed life away from the Hollywood parties and spotlight, there are rumors that Eastwood had relationships with nearly all of his leading ladies, in addition to a slew of one-night stands on his sets.

Here are all of his confirmed relationships from his first wife Maggie to his current girlfriend Christina.

Maggie Johnson

Former swimsuit model Maggie Johnson had no idea what she was getting into when she committed herself to an at-the-time unknown Clint Eastwood. She even supported him in the early days of their marriage while he was pursuing his acting career. It was clear early on he had no intention of being monogamous as, shortly after meeting Maggie on a blind date, he had a relationship with an unnamed woman who resulted in a daughter, Laurie. The name of the woman has never been made public and Laurie was adopted, but it's believed that she met Eastwood as part of a theater troupe.

In the unauthorized biography Clint: The Life and Legend, writer Patrick McGilligan writes that Maggie had a rough marriage with the movie star. McGilligan even made claims that Eastwood was abusive. The statements were based on comments from a former Eastwood associate who later recanted his statements in a sworn affidavit.

In 2002, Eastwood filed a $10 million libel suit against McGilligan and publisher St. Martin's. The suit led to a settlement, which, among other undisclosed terms, called for the abuse claims to be removed from future editions.

Johnson had two children with Eastwood during their marriage -- Kyle and Alison. Though the couple lived separately for years, it was finally too much for Maggie when her husband decided to move in with one of his mistresses. She contacted a divorce lawyer and the marriage ended officially after 31 years.

Roxanne Tunis

Roxanne Tunis was a stuntwoman on the set of Eastwood's TV show Rawhide. The couple had a relationship while he was married to Maggie from 1959 to 1973 and it even resulted in a child -- a daughter named Kimber.

Sondra Locke

Actress Sondra Locke was the relationship that finally made Maggie walk away. The actress played his love interest in the 1975 film The Outlaw Josey Wales. A relationship between the two formed in the early days of filming and soon, they were living together. Two years later, Locke appeared opposite Eastwood again in The Gauntlet. Though at the time she felt that she had finally convinced Eastwood to be monogamous, he was still allegedly having affairs with other women behind the scenes.

Interestingly enough, Locke was married as well to a gay sculptor named Gordon Anderson with whom she had a platonic relationship. She never divorced her husband despite the 10-year relationship she had with Eastwood. Apparently, when the actor decided he was over their relationship, he changed the locks on their Bel Air home and had her things packed up and waiting for her outside. She filed a palimony suit in the early 90s following their 1989 separation and, after fighting cancer and enduring years of legal battles with Eastwood, was finally awarded an undisclosed settlement.

Jacelyn Reeves

While Eastwood was still in a "committed relationship" with Sondra Locke, he had an ongoing affair with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves. Their relationship resulted in two children -- daughter Kathryn and son, future actor Scott Eastwood. When they were children, Jacelyn raised Scott and Kathy in Carmel-by-the-Sea (where Eastwood served as mayor for a time) before fully relocating to Hawaii.

Frances Fisher

Towards the end of his relationship with Sondra Locke, Eastwood met actress Frances Fisher on the set of Pink Cadillac in 1988. In the early 90s, their relationship seemed to be going strong and even resulted in a daughter, Francesca. It was actually the first child who had Clint Eastwood present for the birth. Apparently, issues with Fisher spending his credit cards (even though she paid them off) got in the way of their relationship and by the mid-90s, he had already moved on.

Dina Ruiz Eastwood

Dina Marie Ruiz became the actor's second wife Dina Eastwood in 1996. She had met Eastwood four years prior when she interviewed him for KSBW-TV. The former news anchor and Candid Camera host even appeared in a few of her husband's films during their marriage -- True Crime (1999), Blood Work (2002), and The Forger (2011). The couple welcomed one child together, daughter Morgan Eastwood, who appeared in the reality series with her mother, Mrs. Eastwood & Company.

After Eastwood had apparently been living separately for several years, Dina requested a divorce which was finalized after 18 years of marriage. She went on to marry basketball coach Scott Fisher two years later.

Christina Sandera

After ending things with his ex-wife Dina, Eastwood met his current girlfriend, Christina Sandera, in 2014. She was working as a hostess at Clint's Mission Ranch Hotel at the time and things progressed quickly for the two. Over 30 years his junior, things seem to be going well for Christina and Clint and they have no intention of getting married. Christina has been seen on red carpets in recent years with her famous beau and apparently has a good relationship with all of his children.

