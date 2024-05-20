Did Miranda Lambert Purposefully Avoid Her Ex-Husband, Blake Shelton, At The ACM Awards?

Controversy appears to rear its ugly head once more. Miranda Lambert seemingly wanted nothing to do with her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, at the recent ACM Awards show. Speculation has been making the rounds that Lambert went out of her way to avoid bumping into Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani. However, it seems as though Lambert and Shelton are on "civil terms."

Per Daily Mail, a source claims that "they really did not want to have to meet up during some massive event with all those eyes on them, so they kept their distance." Following up, this source clarified, "There is no bad blood, really. Miranda just didn't want to make a big scene, so she avoided Blake. But she is definitely on civil terms with Blake and is happy for him."

Come on, y'all already know the tabloid rotation. "So-and-so looked at this-and-that the wrong way, so obviously, it means they're mortal enemies!" After all, the two have moved on in their respective lives. Who wants to bump into their ex after the relationship is over, anyhow?

Are Miranda Lambert And Blake Shelton On Bad Terms?

Per an "insider" with In Touch, "Miranda may not have anything against Blake, but she's also not looking for any awkward run-ins with her ex." ...Is this the same "source" from Daily Mail? Are these two different people? I'm more interested in the "call coming from inside the house" aspect that's at play here!

"She does avoid him and Gwen at these functions because she feels it's better to be safe than sorry," the insider elaborates. "It's just a matter of not wanting to create a situation that could ultimately be taken out of context or misconstrued. Miranda knows the public appetite for drama between her and Blake or between her and Gwen is out there and she chooses not to go there."

Hear that, folks? It's speculative entities like the fans (and definitely not publications that would do the same thing — don't think about it) who fuel these decisions. When people can speculate about two people smiling at each other strangely in a photo, it becomes more understandable why celebrities avoid public interactions like this entirely.

Also, you know. They aren't together anymore. They're there with their spouses. You think that's an appropriate time to hang out with a former love interest? Yeah, didn't think so.