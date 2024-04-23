Did Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell Make Top 10 on 'American Idol'?

So far this season, Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Emmy Russell has quickly made a name for herself. But did the singer make it to the top 10 on American Idol?

Emmy Russell Lands In Top 10

Fortunately for fans of the singer, you'll see more of Russell's talents for another week. The singer made it to the Top 10 of the competition. Russell struggled somewhat this week during a training session with Meghan Trainor. She had a tough time remembering the lyrics for "Lose You To Love Me" by Selena Gomez.

However, Russell put on a captivating performance for the show. She followed up on a classic song "I Can't Make You Love Me" by Bonnie Raitt, which secured her place in the top 12.

In response to Monday night's performance, judge Luke Bryan said, "We have taken you out of so many of your comfort zones, and to even put you in front of Megan and let her kind of rough you up a little bit in the room, we could see the anxiety on your face," Luke Bryan told her after her performance. "And then to go through all that, and then to come through and still shine. And you keep shining in these moments, and I know you are not necessarily comfortable with all of this but try to remember to love singing and have fun with it because you are shining, I promise you."

Emmy Russell on 'American Idol'

Russell has been a bundle of nerves for most of the competition. She previously said that she's preparing herself to go home at any time on the show.

"I was back there and I was just thinking, 'Ao many good people have gone home,' and so I was like, 'Well, if that person went home, and I surely might go home,'" Russell said."So I was preparing for the no, but I knew that I'd walk away with a song that I believed in and felt like me, so I was really peaceful. That's not normally how I feel, but I felt peaceful," she continues.

Meanwhile, you can check out the Top 10 below

Abi Carter

Mckenna Breinholt

Will Moseley

Sam "Kayko" Kelly-Cohen

Kaibrienne "KB" Richins

Mia Matthews

Jack Blocker

Emmy Russell

Triston Harper

Julia Gagnon

Previously, Russell opened up about what a surreal experience it is being on the show and the advice that her grandmother gave her.

"I would have never thought, 'Hey, you're gonna be on American Idol, and you're gonna sing a song about your eating disorder that you're suffering with right now. And yeah, they're gonna say that you're also related to Loretta Lynn.' I showed up to my audition with no makeup on, and I played my most vulnerable song. I think I can just be myself, and I'm really excited that I can just be myself. And being ordinary, and not changing everything about yourself to look like you're from Hollywood - it works, and people resonate," Russell said.