FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Devlin Hodges and Lainey Wilson attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas and screengrab via TikTok.
Omar Vega/FilmMagic/ TikTok/ Duck Hodges
Lainey Wilson's Boyfriend is 'Simping Hard' For Her in Viral TikTok Clip

Devlin "Duck" Hodges is nearly at a loss for words.

By |

Lainey Wilson's partner Devlin "Duck" Hodges is "simping hard" for the country star in a hilarious and viral TikTok clip. The former NFL quarterback tagged along for a photoshoot in a chandeliered room, where Wilson struck a pose in one of her signature bell-bottom pants looks.

"Went to one of those photo shoot things with Lainey... I'd go to another one. Yeah I'm simping hard," Hodges wrote.

It's more about the visual gag than the short caption or the "oh my gosh" exclamation. Hodges looks truly in awe of Wilson as she strikes sultry poses for the camera.

Though Hodges and Wilson didn't go public with their relationship until the ACM Awards in August, they first met in 2021.

"We went to this old place called Silverados, and it had free beer and wine from 5- 10 p.m.," Wilson told People . "I was like, 'This boy likes to ball on a budget too. This is going to work out.'"

It's gotten serious enough since then that Wilson's finding herself approaching the songwriting craft differently.

"Duck is the kind of dude who high-fives me on the way in the door and on the way out and says, 'Go get it'," she said. "He knows how important this dream is to me. I was never really able to write love songs, because I don't know if I had actually felt it, but I'm writing me some love songs now. I'm grateful for him."

Hodges made history in 2018 for Samford University, which is located in his home state of Alabama. He broke career NCAA records for passing completions (1,310) and attempts (1,896). The previous record-holder was a Nashville legend: former Alcorn State and Tennessee Titans signal-caller Steve McNair.

Nowadays, Hodges focuses on hunting, with his TikTok profile listing champion duck caller among his accomplishments.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Lainey Wilson performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee plus screengrab from TikTok

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee and screengrab via TikTok

