On a day filled with love, laughter and tears, Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday surrounded by his loving family. The Die Hard actor, recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, received an outpouring of support and well-wishes from loved ones and fans alike.

A heartwarming video, shared on Instagram by ex-wife Demi Moore, showcased Bruce's current wife, Emma Heming Willis, presenting him with a candle-lit pie as the family sang "Happy Birthday." The blended family -- including daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis with Demi, and Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn Willis with Emma -- were all present to mark the special occasion.

Demi's caption read, "Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes -- we all feel them."

Rumer, who is expecting her first child, also took to Instagram to express her love for her father, calling him "so cool." Tallulah and Scout, too, shared heartfelt messages and expressed gratitude for the kindness shown toward their family.

Advertisement

The birthday festivities arrived just a month after the family publicly shared the news about Bruce's health. On this emotional day, Scout reflected on the mixed feelings that come with love and grief, saying, "Grief is a price I'll always pay to know what it is to feel such love."

Emma, who candidly admitted to shedding tears earlier in the day, explained that she had no choice but to be strong for her family. "I always get this message or people always tell me, 'You're so strong. I don't know how you do it.' I'm not given a choice. I wish I was. But I'm also raising two kids in this," she said.

Emma later shared a touching video compilation of Bruce and his family throughout the years, emphasizing his loving nature. "He is pure love," she wrote. "He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet."

She also expressed her gratitude for the support and asked fans to continue keeping Bruce in their thoughts and prayers. "My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it," she said. "Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too."

Advertisement

It's clear that love and family remain at the heart of Willis' life -- and that he had a great day with his family as he celebrated another year.

Related Videos