'Deadliest Catch’ Star ‘Wild’ Bill Wichrowski Reveals He's Battling Prostate Cancer

Deadliest Catch Captain "Wild" Bill Wichrowski revealed that he is battling prostate cancer. The fisherman decided to go public with his cancer diagnosis in the hopes that he might save someone else's life. Screening is important when it comes to catching cancer early.
"If I can help save one or two people on this planet, that's a good thing," says Captain "Wild" Bill Wichrowski on The Deadliest Catch Season 20 preview. While many forms of prostate cancer are slow-growing, doctors warn that he may have a more aggressive form of cancer. In the Season 20 preview, a doctor told him, "You do have prostate cancer, and it needs to be treated right away."
"The next 4, 6, 8 months is not going to be pleasant," Wichrowski agreed. Previously, Wichrowski opened up about how treatment was going on social media. He said that it's been rough but he's in good spirits. He wrote, My Cancer numbers are good . no energy from hormones but looks like on the back side of it for now."
Previously, Wichrowski hinted at his run-ins with cancer. However, Season 20 looks to tackle Wichrowski's battle with cancer head on.
'Deadliest Catch' Star Talks Cancer Battle
"When I heard it," Wichrowski said, "one of the things I thought was, 'You know what? I'm not going to stop [fishing]. I'm going to keep going until I actually can't.' How many people get diagnosed with this and they just shut down and crawl into a shell? And it just makes it worse."
However, the Deadliest Catch star looks to still be very ingrained in the show. He will continue to run The Summer Bay despite his battle with prostate cancer. He said, "I'll be honest. It's kind of weird to put [the diagnosis] out there to the public. I'll explain to people what happens as it goes...I'm willing to put it out there to let people see the journey in hopes of convincing some people to get tested."
He will be out there on the Bering Sea with his crew. He said, ""When you tell them you want to go to the Bering Sea when you've started treatment, they look at you like you've lost your mind. I don't know how I'm going to feel. But, I'm here." Several fans sent prayers. One wrote, "Bill, I was fortunate that my prostate cancer was caught early. Hope all goes well." Another wrote, "Hoping for the best for Captain Bill. I've been watching DC for a long time. Medicine has come a long way with cancer treatment!"