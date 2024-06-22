'Deadliest Catch’ Star ‘Wild’ Bill Wichrowski Reveals He's Battling Prostate Cancer

Deadliest Catch Captain "Wild" Bill Wichrowski revealed that he is battling prostate cancer. The fisherman decided to go public with his cancer diagnosis in the hopes that he might save someone else's life. Screening is important when it comes to catching cancer early.

"If I can help save one or two people on this planet, that's a good thing," says Captain "Wild" Bill Wichrowski on The Deadliest Catch Season 20 preview. While many forms of prostate cancer are slow-growing, doctors warn that he may have a more aggressive form of cancer. In the Season 20 preview, a doctor told him, "You do have prostate cancer, and it needs to be treated right away."

"The next 4, 6, 8 months is not going to be pleasant," Wichrowski agreed. Previously, Wichrowski opened up about how treatment was going on social media. He said that it's been rough but he's in good spirits. He wrote, My Cancer numbers are good . no energy from hormones but looks like on the back side of it for now."

Previously, Wichrowski hinted at his run-ins with cancer. However, Season 20 looks to tackle Wichrowski's battle with cancer head on.

'Deadliest Catch' Star Talks Cancer Battle