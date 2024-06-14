'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick Mavar Dead at 59 And Fans Are Mourning

Deadliest Catch star Nick Mavar has died at 59 years old. Mavar endeared himself to audiences across multiple seasons of the Deadliest Catch. The show featured the fisherman as a deckhand, braving the elements on the high seas. He died on Thursday in Alaska.

According to authorities, Mavar experienced a medical emergency while in the town of Naknek. The Police Chief of the Bristol Bay Borough Police Department confirmed the reality star's illness. They didn't reveal the exact details of the medical emergency. However, Mavar went to the hospital where he sadly passed away from natural causes.

According to authorities, someone called them about Mavar's medical emergency at a local boatyard in Naknek, Alaska. Emergency responders transported him to Camai Medical Center "while providing life saving measures." Medical staff pronounced him dead. They're investigating exactly what happened to him.

Mavar appeared on the show from 2005 to 2021. In total, he appeared on 98 episodes of the Deadliest Catch. However, his experience came to an end in 2021. The fisherman experienced a different medical emergency on camera. He had something wrong with his appendix with his condition worsening. Ultimately, they had to airlift him to a local hospital.

Fans Mourn Nick Mavar

"I feel pain, I feel pain," he told cameras holding his stomach. Captain Sig Hansen was sad to see him go. He called Mavar his right hand man. However, he didn't return to the show. Doctors found a cancerous tumor in his appendix. He later sued the owners of the boat for inadequate medical care, according to Alaska Public Media.

In response to his passing, several people took to social media to mourn his passing. One wrote, "Just heard about Nick Mavar. Absolutely stunned! I always liked him on @DeadliestCatch w/the Hanson's because he seemed to be the voice of reason on a boat filled with chaos. I know he's Jake's uncle & recently remarried, so prayers to his family for peace & comfort."

Another wrote, "Nick Mavar Jr, longtime deckhand on 'Deadliest Catch', dies at 59, seen on the left in this photo released in 2007, has died at 59, according to police following a medical emergency."

Yet another wrote, "Please pass along my condolences to the crew of the FV Northwestern on the passing of Nick Mavar." Another wrote, "Deadliest Catch' star Nick Mavar dead at 59 - Fox News. Rest in peace this lived a wild life great actor"