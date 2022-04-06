Glenn Frey’s Son, Deacon Frey, Leaves the Eagles After Filling in For Late Father

The Eagles have officially announced that Deacon Frey, who was with the band for nearly five years, has decided to leave the group. Frey initially joined The Eagles on tour after his late father, Glenn Frey, passed away at the age of 67.

According to a band spokesperson, Frey will not be replaced on the upcoming Hotel California Tour, which is set to resume on April 19 and will continue throughought June. The spokesperson stated, "Deacon's bandmates will take over his tour duties in his absence."

Through a statement, the band revealed, "Deacon Frey has devoted the past 4½ years to carrying on his father's legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path. We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead."

The statement continued, "In the wake of his dad's demise, Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father's long illustrious career. We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future. Deacon's Eagles Family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts, if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career."

Earlier this year, Frey had been absent from the group's show, with the two songs he sang lead vocals on since 2017, "Peaceful Easy Feeling" and "Take it Easy," being reassigned to Timothy B. Schmit and Vince Gill. The group began touring again in 2018 after Frey's death in 2016.

