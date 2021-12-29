Beyond having to nail those tight harmonies, members of the Eagles must hold their own on lead vocals when it's time to add a personal touch to a future classic. For example, Don Henley lent grittiness to "One of These Nights," Timothy B. Schmit brought a whole different soft rock mood to "I Can't Tell You Why," Joe Walsh's bluesy classic rock delivery elevated "In the City," no one else on the planet could've filled Randy Meisner's shoes on "Take It to the Limit," guitarist Don Felder joined the fray with "Visions" and of course the late Glenn Frey took center-stage for several all-time great country-rock songs, including the single that started it all, "Take It Easy."

Eagles co-founder Frey died on January 18, 2016, at the age of 67 from complications of rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia. Since a 2017 appearance at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium during the Classic West concert event, the band's carried on with two new guitarists: country music legend Vince Gill and Glenn Frey's son, Deacon.

We know that Gill's a Grammy award-winning vocalist, but what about the youngest member of the Eagles, Deacon Frey? For that answer, listen to the rendition of "Take It Easy" on the band's album Live From The Forum MMXVIII.

Deacon, a Detroit native whose debut as an Eagles guitarist came as a 24 year old, doesn't sound exactly like his late father, but he does pull off the elder Frey's no-frills vocal delivery.

The set list included other Frey family specialties, such as "New Kid in Town," "Already Gone," "Peaceful Easy Feeling," "Lyin' Eyes" and "Heartache Tonight." Deacon sounds great on those selections, and he holds his own on the harmony end when the band covers country outsider Steve Young's "Seven Bridges Road" and other old favorites.

