'American Idol' Contestants Face Off in 'Country Boy Sing-Off'

American Idol continued again this week with only one spot left in the Top 24. This time around, Dakota Hayden and Dan Marshall competed against one another in a Face-Off for the chance to advance to the next round. The Showstopper Round narrowed down the 59 remaining contestants to the top 24. This was the first time the contestants were able to perform together and in front of a live audience.

Standing in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, the first contestant to sing was 24-year-old Marshall, performing a cover of Brooks & Dunn's "Hard Workin' Man." Hayden went on to perform Parker McCollum's "Pretty Heart."

"During the showstopper performance, I definitely put everything out there like emotionally, my parents being out there made me feel more comfortable," Hayden stated. "They're always kind of pushing me to do this kind of thing. To make it in the Top 24 would be breathtaking."

Their performance was top-notch, which made it difficult for the judges to decide who would stay and who would go home. So they decided it was best for both singers to prove themselves in the best way possible- a sing-off.

"What's up boys? We are down to the final moments. Dakota, I think your showstopper round was good enough to get you a slot. So, we're going to have a good ol' country boy sing-off and I'm not going to be in it," Bryan said.

Competing for the final spot, Hayden went first, performing a cover of Kane Brown's "Heaven" while Marshall sang a cover of Chris Stapleton's "What Are You Listening To."

After stepping out in order for the judges to discuss who would advance, Hayden and Marshall went back in to learn their fate.

"Alright boys, tons of promise out of both of you, tons, I would say Dakota, everything you're giving us at 17 years old telegraphs a big star on the rise, but at 17 you're still a little young," Bryan said. "You're not going to make it in the Top 24. Dan's just got a few years on you man."

Hayden was sent home and Marshall made it through the top 24. After learning his fate, Marshall went on to celebrate.

"I was sitting in my truck just a couple of months ago, now I'm here singing for America, this is an absolute dream come true," he said. "I just can't believe it. It's up to America now, Top 24 baby!"

American Idol 2022 will return to ABC next week with the Top 24 contestants.

