Country Stars Share the Best Advice They've Learned From Their Dad

From Conway Twitty's "That's My Job" to George Strait's "Love Without End, Amen," stories of fathers' unconditional love and sage advice have always held a special place in country music. Whether it's songs about being a dad or precious memories spent with a father figure, the appreciation for a father's hard-won wisdom and sacrifices run deep in the genre.

For Father's Day, we asked some of our favorite country artists to share the best advice they got from their dad. Lily Rose, Jackson Dean, Noah Thompson and more dish on why dad knows best.

Lily Rose

Ever since I was a kid, my dad would tell me a quote that his dad, my grandfather, would tell him: "If you find a job you love going to everyday, you won't work a day in your life." I think I found a pretty fun job.

Ashley Cooke

One of the best pieces of advice my dad has given me is to "Just try it. You have no idea what will work and what won't -- but you'll learn from it regardless!"

Jackson Dean

When I'd ask my old man about how he could lay brick and block like he does (it's wild to see him rock n' roll), he'd just say "it's all about finesse." Finesse is control. There is no ceiling on finesse.

Randall King

"Get up and go get it. Keep your nose to the grindstone. Be grateful for what God gives you and do what you can do, which is work hard."

Jenna Paulette

"Mediocrity is the world's curse, if you're gonna do something be great at it." I remember my dad saying that when I was playing sports and looking at colleges, but it applied to everything I have ever done in life. Those words shaped me and followed me into every pursuit. I'm so thankful for them, I never want to be mediocre at anything."

Matt Thomas (of Parmalee)

The best piece of advice that my brother and I got from our dad was when we were asking him about this music thing and what we should do. We were frustrated. We didn't know what our next move was going to be, or how we were going to make it, and he said, "Just keep on plugging in. Keep doing what you're doing." So, we did, and we still use that saying to this day.

John Morgan

"Get in and learn it yourself because if it breaks then you will be able to fix it."

Frank Ray

My dad has always instilled a large sense of family into our lives. He always says "Family is everything. At the end of the day it's all we've got, son, so nourish those relationships because they're the ones that'll see you through the highs and the lows." I live my life for my family and that phrase has been so true. They've celebrated my accomplishments with me and have endured the difficult moments.

Noah Thompson

My dad always told me that "idle hands are the devil's workshop." I live my life by that quote and try to stay as busy as possible.

Spencer Crandall

My dad's version of advice was a little different. My dad rarely sat us down and told long winded tales with catchy punchlines to teach us lessons. He just modeled what he wanted us to do. His daily behavior is so infectious that we all see the benefits of prioritizing health, family and hard work, first hand. My dad never complains. He never preaches. He never judges. Instead, my dad sets the example and shows us what to do, by doing it over and over again, even when it's hard. That, to me, is better than any "advice" in the world.