The country music community has rallied around to mourn the loss of one of their own, Naomi Judd. The country star, and half of the iconic duo The Judds, passed away on April 30, months before The Judds were set to hit the road on their first major tour in over a decade. Her daughters Ashley and Wynonna released a statement to The Associated Press announcing their mother's death, which quickly prompted other members of the music world to join in honoring the late star.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement said. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Multiple generations of country music singers took to social media to express their sympathies to Naomi Judd's family as well as to note that her death was a profound loss to music in general. Many even had incredibly sweet stories to share about their personal experiences with Judd.

Country stars mourn the loss of Naomi Judd

Loretta Lynn: "I'm just heartbroken over the loss of @thenaomijudd. My fellow Kentucky girl, my friend, and an amazing singer. There are no words. Please pray for Wynonna, Ashley, Larry, and grandchildren. Heartbroken. Sending all my love."

Cole Swindell: "Naomi Judd 😔 so sad to hear this news. Thinking of all of her family & friends. Tough day for country music."

Amanda Shires: "Deepest sympathies @AshleyJudd and @Wynonna. Rest easy, Naomi Judd."

Tim McGraw: Sending our love and prayers to Wynonna and Ashley and the entire Judd family. We grieve with you and so many others.

Cody Alan: "My heart is sinking over the loss today of Naomi Judd at 76. She was a talented lady, and one of a kind, making The Judds iconic in every sense of the word. This pic was taken just a few weeks ago😢 "

Mickey Guyton: "Rest in power Naomi Judd."

Tenille Arts: "What a profound loss. A trailblazer who was so vocal about mental health awareness and changed the world with her music. You will be so missed, Naomi. Sending all of my love to Wynonna, Ashley, and all of her loved ones. 💔"

Maren Morris: "Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed "Love Can Build a Bridge" just a few short weeks ago."

Carrie Underwood: "Country music lost a true legend...sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today..."

Crystal Gayle: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd. Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family.❤️🙏🏻❤️"

Travis Tritt: "This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I've ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family."

Trisha Yearwood: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of Naomi Judd. My heart goes out to her family during this extremely difficult time. Country music will never be the same. Love one another. ❤️"

Bobby Bones: "RIP Naomi Judd. My mom taught me seemingly every one of your songs. She'd sing them often and loud. You left Country Music better than you found it."

Carly Pearce: "Naomi Judd, like "Grandpa," told me about, the good old days in country music and living...She was a beacon of glamour, fun and keeping it real. And now... She's in heaven AND the Country Music Hall of Fame! Thanks for showing a Kentucky girl how to make dreams come true."

Larry Gatlin: "There's style and there's class. Very few people have both. Naomi Judd was one of those very few people. I loved her and I miss her. My condolencs to Wynnona, Ashley, Larry and family."

David and Howard Bellamy: "Our prayers go out to Naomi's husband, daughters, family, friends, and fans. We, like everyone who knew her, are devastated by the news of her passing. We will always hold near and dear the memories of touring with The Judds and visiting with Naomi backstage at so many events through the years. May you Rest In Peace, Naomi."

Charlie Daniels: "Mom and I are saddened to hear about the tragic passing of Naomi Judd. Prayers to Wynonna, Ashley and the rest of the Judd family. The Daniels family crossed paths with the Judd family many times over the years. Here's a photo from The Judds at dad's Volunteer Jam XII. - CD, Jr."

Deana Carter: "Heartbroken with the rest of the world tonight. @thenaomijudd & @wynonnajudd sent me a gift basket when I had Hayes. Such kindness. Such love I have for the Judd family. Lifting them up tonight.....💔"

Bill Anderson: "I am shocked and saddened along with the rest of our country music community over the passing of Naomi Judd. I'll never forget meeting her for the first time when she was a contestant on a TV game show I was hosting. I asked her to identify herself for the audience and she said, "My name is Naomi Judd and I am a nurse from Franklin, Tennessee. My daughter and I sing together, and someday we hope to make it in country music." I was looking so forward to recalling that moment with her on Sunday when she and Wynonna were to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. She was one of a kind and will certainly be missed."

Ricky Skaggs: "I was thinking about Sunday's Hall of Fame induction for The Judds and how excited they must be feeling when I received the news about Naomi's passing. It hit me so hard, and I could hardly believe it. I told my wife Sharon and she burst into tears. All we could think about was Wynonna and Ashley. I've known them all for so long. It's heartbreaking. Pray for their loss. Another sad day for Country Music."

Billy Ray Cyrus: "So sad at the loss of my friend and music legend @TheNaomiJudd. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. As a fellow Kentuckian my hats off in honor of the legacy of music she shared with the world and the doors she opened for so many others like me."

Gary Levox: "Such sad news. My family sends our condolences and prayers to the entire Judd family."

Tanya Tucker: "I'm so very sorry for my friend @Wynonna. I'm praying her and @AshleyJudd can survive THIS. The biggest hurdle they will ever have. My prayers and thoughts go out to the entire @TheNaomiJudd family! It brings tears to my heart. Rest easy angel!"

Meghan Linsey: "The first thing she ever said to me was "Your aura is purple.", then she grabbed my hands and whispered " Don't be nervous. Just breathe." I was waiting in the hallway to walk in to audition for "Can You Duet" on @cmt . That moment was the beginning of my professional career as an artist and the start of a 13 year friendship and mentorship.

Naomi was beyond kind to me over the years. When she found out I was auditioning for The Voice, she took me to the Green Hills mall and we shopped. She bought me "show shoes", gifted me dresses out of her closet, gave me performance advice and introduced me to one of the other most important people in my life, my vocal coach, Ron Browning @ronvoicecoach .

I will always cherish our conversations in her closet. The stories she told me about her life growing up, Elvis, and her magnificent career.

Naomi was a force. She was an icon. And she was my friend. There will never be another like her. My heart is with Larry, Wy and Ashley at this time."

Clint Black: "Terribly saddened to hear of Naomi's passing. We will be sending up prayers for the strength and peace of mind her family will need to endure this difficult time. Rest in Peace, Naomi."

LeAnn Rimes: "My heart, like so many's are, is incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Naomi Judd. my deepest condolences and love goes out to @Wynonna and @AshleyJudd truly a heartbreaking day. #RIPNaomiJudd #WynonnaJudd."

My heart, like so many's are, is incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Naomi Judd. my deepest condolences and love goes out to @Wynonna and @AshleyJudd truly a heartbreaking day.

Sara Evans: "Devastated at the passing of Naomi! She was always so kind to me when we were at events together. I grew up on The Judds and their music had a huge influence on me! Praying for the whole family. ❤️"

Lee Greenwood: "I have so many memories with Naomi Judd - from our early years on stage around the country, awards shows to recent neighborly encounters at church or around our town of Franklin. I am speechless and so sad! My prayers go out to Wynonna, Ashley and the rest of her family. God bless you and comfort you all."

Reba McEntire: "We've been down the long road together. I sure miss my buddy. Rest In Peace. Finally. Love you Naomi."

