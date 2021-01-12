Any country fan has probably turned to a good song in times of grief or introspection. Whether you've lost someone or you're reflecting on a relationship with God, a sad song has the power to lift us up. Here are 20 of the best country music heaven songs (sorry, no Bryan Adams, Belinda Carlisle, Eric Clapton, Los Lonely Boys or Led Zeppelin on this playlist, but each of these country-gospel songs are uplifting tunes guaranteed to make you shout "Hallelujah!").

"Holes in the Floor of Heaven," Steve Wariner

The popular song from Steve Wariner's 1998 album Burnin' the Roadhouse Down is a tearjerker written by Wariner and Billy Kirsch. The words offer comfort to anyone who's lost someone close to them.

"Go Rest High On That Mountain," Vince Gill ft. Patty Loveless and Ricky Skaggs

Widely regarded as one of the saddest and most powerful country songs about loss ever written, Vince Gill's "Go Rest High on That Mountain" was awarded the CMA for Song of the Year in 1996. Gill began writing the song after learning of the passing of country star Keith Whitley. He finished writing it after the death of his older brother.

"If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away," Justin Moore

Written by Dallas Davidson, Brett Jones and Rob Hatch, Justin Moore's "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" imagines what it would be like if we could visit those we lost as though they resided just a short drive away. The narrator daydreams about visiting his grandfather, a cousin who died in Vietnam and and old beloved dog.

"See You Again," Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood's popular song "See You Again" finds solace in the fact that those we've lost will live on in our memories.

"I Believe," Diamond Rio

Written by Skip Ewing and Donny Kees, Diamond Rio's "I Believe" follows a narrator who copes with tragedy through his belief that "love can reach across eternity."

"Drink a Beer," Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton and Jim Beavers penned this favorite song, which takes place in the direct aftermath of losing someone. The future is unclear, but the narrator chooses to set and watch the sunset and have a quiet moment of reflection while honoring the person who's passed on. Though he didn't write it, the touching song carried emotional weight for Luke Bryan, who's lost both of his siblings.

"When I Get Where I'm Going," Brad Paisley ft. Dolly Parton

"When I Get Where I'm Going" wonders what Heaven will be like, featuring the narrator contemplating riding a drop of rain and petting a lion. But the best part of walking the streets of gold will be reuniting with his grandfather at Heaven's door.

"Wish You Were Here," Mark Wills

"Wish You Were Here" follows a young woman who loses her husband only to receive a postcard from him days later. Written by Skip Ewing, Bill Anderson and Debbie Moore, it was the first No. 1 song for Mark Wills.

"Angels Among Us," Alabama

Originally released as a Christmas single, "Angels Among Us" has gone on to become a Heaven sent source of comfort for those going through difficult times at any time of the year.

"Who You'd Be Today," Kenny Chesney

Written by Aimee Mayo and Bill Luther, Kenny Chesney's "Who You'd be Today" reflects on someone who died to young and ponders the type of person they would've become.

"Outskirts of Heaven," Craig Campbell

Craig Campbell's "Outskirts of Heaven" compares the world beyond the pearly gates to the rural landscape the narrator loves.

"Threaten Me With Heaven," Vince Gill

Vince Gill's gorgeous song "Threaten Me With Heaven" follows a man who's unafraid at the end of his life because he knows that Heaven is a better place. And all the love he shared with those on earth will remain.

"Love, Me," Collin Raye

A '90s classic country tune, Collin Raye's tender "Love, Me" traces the relationship of a boy's grandparents through a letter the grandmother wrote to the grandfather when they were both young. After the woman has passed on, the letter takes on new meaning.

"Letter to Heaven," Dolly Parton

In Dolly Parton's "Letter to Heaven," the Smoky Mountain queen tells the tale of a little girl who asks her grandfather to write a letter to heaven and address it to her mother. The tune takes a sadder turn when the daughter goes to mail the note.

"If Heaven," Andy Griggs

Penned by Gretchen Peters, "If Heaven" imagines heaven being made up of several ideal moments on earth, from eating cherry pie to watching fireflies at twilight. The tender ballad, performed by Andy Griggs, hit No. 5 on the country charts in 2005 and gives an interesting take on heaven and what it means to you.

"If Heaven Was Needing a Hero," Jo Dee Messina

From her album Unmistakable Inspiration, Jo Dee Messina's "If Heaven Was Needing a Hero" is one of the best songs about someone who's lost a person close to them. While striving to make sense of the tragedy, the narrator concludes that their loved one was needed in Heaven.

"Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven," Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney's island-flavored "Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven" posits that while there's no doubt heaven is a beautiful place, there's too much to see and do on earth to walk the streets of gold today.

"You Lift Me Up to Heaven," Reba McEntire

From her 1980 album Feel the Fire, Reba McEntire's "You Lift Me Up to Heaven" compares the elation of being in love to the feeling of Heaven.

"Mom," Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks' tearjerker "Mom" centers on a conversation between an unborn baby and God. While the baby feels nervous to start life on earth, God comforts the child by telling them there's no need to worry because they're about to meet their mom. The song was included on Brooks' 2014 album Man Against Machine.

"If You Came Back From Heaven," Lorrie Morgan

From her 1994 album War Paint, Lorrie Morgan's beautiful "If You Came Back From Heaven" follows a woman who ponders how she would react if her loved one came back from Heaven. The song was written by Morgan and Richard Landis.

