There's just something about the table at family gatherings where everyone is playing cards. The table is full of characters who bring laughter, competition, food (and sometimes beer), but mostly love. Add music to the mix, and you've got a priceless evening with your favorite people. If you're planning a night of spades, poker, or BS, you ought to play with a deck of Country Music Legends Playing Cards.

These cards feature some of country music's greatest recording artists, including Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Crystal Gale, Hank Williams, Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton and more. Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney are also in the playing cards deck, making it perfect for country music fans of all ages.

Fifty-two cards

Poker size

Perfect for all card games

Not only are your favorite artists on the face of each playing card, but so are fun facts about each artist. Add this deck to your wishlist today and plan a much-needed game night with friends and family.

Customer reviews are lovely! One customer said it gives them and their dad something to talk about as they play Crazy Eights. Love it!

It's also a good opportunity to teach little ones about your favorite artists.

They're the perfect gift for those who love the Nashville, Tennessee music scene. Christmas is a ways away but grab these now so you won't have to worry about a stocking stuffer later on. It'll make for a great collectible one day.

(We all know shopping for music lovers can be hard since everyone already has the latest headphones and record player!).

If your significant other loves country music, buy these cards and plan a date night indoors for card games! They'll love the thought behind the special deck of cards.

Just don't forget to put on a country playlist as you play.

