2022 Festival Preview: The Best Country and Americana Festivals to See This Fall

It's officially time to start preparing for fall festival season. September and October are some of the busiest months for music festivalgoers and with the temperatures (marginally) cooler, it means less time searching for shade and more time in the front row waiting for your favorite artists to take the stage. Just don't forget to slather on that sunscreen and stay hydrated!

If you find yourself overwhelmed by options, never fear. We've rounded up the must-see music country and Americana festivals taking place this fall. From long-running events such as Rhythm & Roots and FarmAid to newcomers like Lucktober Fest, there's something for everyone.

Rhythm & Roots

Where: Bristol, Tenn. and Va.

When: Sept. 9-11, 2022

Since 2001, twin cities on the Tennessee-Virginia line have celebrated 1927 recording sessions that sparked a "big bang" for the nascent country music business with a weekend-long event that can be best described as part music festival, part street party. Highlights of this year's lineup range from living legends (Rosanne Cash, Tanya Tucker, Asleep at the Wheel) to a new wave of artists who are pushing roots music into the future (Sierra Ferrell, Miko Marks, Margo Cilker).

-- Bobby Moore

AmericanaFest

Where: Nashville, Tenn.

When: Sept. 13-17, 2022

Americana means different things to different people, whether they see it as an umbrella term for some of the best and most creatively daring singer-songwriters or as code for the types of rootsy rock 'n' roll and traditional country music no longer played on commercial radio. Such an amorphous concept allows for a truly eclectic lineup of musical pioneers (Asleep at the Wheel), twangsters (Kaitlin Butts) and pickers (Town Mountain) that'll appear at venues spread across Nashville.

-- Bobby Moore

Bourbon and Beyond

Where: Lexington, Ky.

When: Sept. 15-18, 2022

Bourbon & Beyond, a 4-day celebration of music, food and bourbon in the Bluegrass State, is one of Kentucky's best -- a tribute to some of the state's best exports: great music and the best bourbon around. This year's lineup is a dream for fans of country, bluegrass, folk and Americana. Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Elle King, Drive-By Truckers, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Marcus King, Yola, Sierra Hull and Bella White are among the artists set to take the stage.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Where: Franklin, Tenn.

When: Sept. 24- Sept. 25

Held at The Park in Harlinsdale in Franklin, Tenn., the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival feels like a small community event without sacrificing the star power of a major festival. It's family friendly (kids 10 years old and under get in free when accompanied by an adult GA ticket holder, and children 2 years old and under are admitted to VIP areas for free when accompanied by an adult VIP ticket holder) and the fest puts local vendors front and center through the Farm to Turntable Food Truck Park. So while you're enjoying all the charm of a local event, you'll get to see Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Dawes, the Avett Brothers, Marty Stuart, Brittney Spencer and more packed into just one weekend.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Mabon: A Harvest Concert Series

Where: Lyons, Colorado

When: September 16-18

Presented by Planet Bluegrass, the folks behind the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and programmed in conjunction with North Carolina duo Watchhouse, the Mabon concert series will feature sets from Emmylou Harris, Watchhouse, Thee Sacred Souls, Big Richard, Yasmin Williams, Waxahatchee and The Lil' Smokies. Andrew Marlin of Watchhouse will also perform with his instrumental stringband.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Born & Raised Festival

Where: Pryor, Oklahoma

When: Sept. 16-18

Outlaw country, southern rock and Texas music fans, this one's for you. The Born & Raised festival will host headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Jinks and Zach Bryan over three days of music and camping "for the outlaw in all of us." The lineup includes over 35 acts, including Margo Price, Brothers Osborne, Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, Flatland Cavalry, Jamie Lin Wilson, Joshua Ray Walker and more.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Farm Aid

Where: Raleigh, NC

When: Sept. 24, 2022

Since 1985, Willie Nelson and friends have thrown day-long parties to benefit America's farmers. Farm Aid board member Margo Price will lend her talents to a good cause, as will mainstream rebel Chris Stapleton, traditionalist outsider Charley Crockett and others.

-- Bobby Moore

Riverfront Revival

Where: Charleston, South Carolina

When: Oct. 8-9, 2022

This southern festival, one of the biggest live music events in Charleston, was curated by Darius Rucker himself. Rucker will perform as well as big names like Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Charley Crockett and more. The festival is said to be a love letter not only to country music, but also to the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

-- Courtney Fox

Austin City Limits

Where: Austin, Texas

When: Oct. 7-9, 14-16, 2022

Founded back in 2002, this beloved Austin-based festival originally started as just a one-weekend event. Featuring various musical acts from all genres, including country, hip-hop, rock, folk and more, the local city council added a second weekend due to popular demand back in 2012. Countless legendary performers have hit the ACL stages over the years, and this year's lineup features The Chicks and Kacey Musgraves as two of the headlining acts.

-- Courtney Fox

Lucktoberfest

Where: Luck, Texas

When: Oct. 28-Nov. 2

Just outside of Austin, you'll find Luck, the massive ranch owned by none other than legendary country star Willie Nelson. This 10-day festival is a celebration of Texas culture in general with a kick-off as big as the Lone Star State. Various special guests include Paul Cauthen's Big Velvet Revue and Orville Peck headlining a cowboy-themed masquerade ball. There will even be special nights for Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos. The Black Opry Revue will be held on Nov. 2, featuring peformances from Fantastic Negrito, Lizzie No, Adia Victoria, Aaron Vance, Nikki Morgan, Sug Daniels and Nicky Diamonds.

-- Courtney Fox

Golden Sky Country Festival

Where: Sacramento, California

When: Oct. 15-16, 2022

This brand new country music festival is coming to Sacramento this fall with one heck of a lineup. Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Midland and Brothers Osborne are all headlining with other notable acts, including BRELAND, Carly Pearce, Parmalee and Brittney Spencer. Enjoy some of the hottest current acts in country music while enjoying the dance hall saloon, craft beer hall and local artists.

-- Courtney Fox

Outlaw Country West

Where: Sailing from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico

When: Nov. 3-8, 2022

Though country renegades of note (Jim Lauderdale, Elizabeth Cook) dot the Outlaw Country West lineup, it's mostly a celebration of California's cowpunk heritage, headlined by legacy acts from the '70s and '80s (X, Social Distortion, Los Lobos) that took the region's country-rock tradition in a rebellious, new direction. It's basically the Troubadour -- the club that brought us West Coast punk and Dwight Yoakam -- on a cruise ship.

-- Bobby Moore

