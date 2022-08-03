Win a VIP Trip to See Chris Stapleton + More at Tennessee's Pilgrimage Festival

The Pilgrimage Festival returns to Franklin, Tenn. this September and we're giving you the chance to win a trip to enjoy two days of music, featuring performances from Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, The Avett Brothers, Elle King, Brittney Spencer, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Adia Victoria and more!

We're GIVING AWAY 2 VIP tickets to the Pilgrimage Festival + $2,500 cash for travel and accommodations for a value of $4,900.00. Click here to enter.

Celebrating its 8th anniversary, the Pilgrimage Festival will take place at the beautiful 200-acre park in Harlinsdale in Franklin. In addition to two days of great music, the event also offers local crafts and dining, including food from over 40 local and regional restaurants and cafes, the Farm to Turntable Food Truck Park and a Craft Beer Hall.

