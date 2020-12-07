These 8 Country-Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters Are Perfect For Country Music Fans

The Ugly Christmas Sweater trend has long been a staple at a holiday party or get-togethers with friends during the holiday season. It's an easy and festive way to get into the Christmas spirit while having fun seeing what sweaters everyone chooses. Even if things are a bit different this year with restrictions on our ability to party in groups, it doesn't mean that you can't still dress "tacky" during the season as we watch our favorite holiday films leading up to Christmas morning.

You can never have too many ugly Christmas sweaters so we've rounded up 8 that are perfect for country music fans.

1. CMA Country Christmas Sweater

This tacky country Christmas sweater was actually designed by the 2020 CMA Country Christmas performers including Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, for KING & COUNTRY, Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum), Rascal Flatts, CeCe Winans, Trisha Yearwood, Brett Young, and Chris Young. You can get into the holiday spirit knowing this long-sleeve sweater's proceeds will be benefitting music education students through the Country Music Association Foundation.

2. Dolly Parton

"Tis the season to be Dolly!" Couldn't agree more...how cute is this festive little sweater? Who wants a sweater with Santa on it when you could have the one and only Dolly Parton? This will be perfect to wear when you're jamming out to Parton's new Christmas album this month.

3. Willie Nelson

A Christmas tree made of Willie Nelson's? Yes, please!

4. Reba

Nothing like Queen Reba to make your Christmas sweater really stand out this season!

5. Nashville

Who says the ugly sweater trend can't be a T-shirt? This Nashville shirt is perfect for country fans that can't decide on which artist they want to show off, especially in the South where we definitely still wear t-shirts during the Christmas season.

6. Loretta Lynn

Major Loretta Lynn fans rejoice because this is the cutest little holiday sweatshirt featuring the Coal Miner's Daughter.

7. Elvis

Of course, we had to include the King on this list as he covered some of the most iconic Christmas songs of all time during his legendary career. "Blue Christmas" anyone?

8. George Strait

Why not have the King of Country covering half of your body in this Christmas sweater we can guarantee no one else you know will be rocking over the holidays.

