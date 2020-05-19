Akron, Ohio-based band Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts pay tribute to the night life on '(Honky Tonkin') All I'll Ever Do." The rowdy tune is an anthem for all the hard-charging country musicians who devote their life to playing for tips in smoky bars.

"I was sitting at my local watering hole, pontificating the quandary of my meaningless existence. When suddenly, a new chord came to me. That's where it all began," Grinder tells Wide Open Country. "Well the rest of The Playboy Scouts were skeptical at first. They said, 'Cory, surely you'll do other things,' but I said 'No. Honky Tonkin' is all I'll ever do.'"

Listen to "(Honky Tonkin') All I'll Ever Do."

Grinder, who cites Merle Haggard, Roger Miller and Willie Nelson among his influences, formed the band in 2016. The band released their debut album Cahoots and Other Favorites (recorded with Grammy and Emmy nominated producer David Mayfield) in 2018. Their five song EP Good Boy will be released this year.

