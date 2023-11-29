Singer Says He Almost Played 'Long Lost' Dutton Brother on 'Yellowstone'

During an Instagram Q&A with Taste of Country, Christian musician Cory Asbury revealed a plot twist for "Yellowstone" had the show continued for a sixth season. Asbury claims that he was positioned to play a "long lost" Dutton sibling.

"I was fired up about it and so bummed when it was canceled, so bummed," Asbury said.

The 38-year-old added that he, his wife Anna and their children would've relocated for the gig.

"We were going move to Montana for a full year. We were ready, our family was ready" he said. "Because they were like, 'Yeah, it'll take a full year of your life, you'll have to cancel all your shows,' and I was like, 'yeah, alright, cool. Sounds good.'"

Per the interview, the show's casting director had seen Asbury's social media presence and thought that the singer, songwriter, guitarist and worship leader fit the aesthetic of the show.

Asbury added that he was asked to not publicly disclose his role, "but then it [got] canceled and I was like, 'Screw this, I'm talking about it.'"

The cancellation halted Asbury's planned first-time meeting with actor Luke Grimes and the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan.

Asbury is a veteran praise and worship music artist and a co-founder of the Bethel Music collective.

Paramount announced recently that the remainder of "Yellowstone's" fifth and final season will air beginning in Nov. 2024.

The initial eight episodes were broadcast from Nov. 2022 to Jan. 2023. However, the series has faced delays in resuming production due to both a writers' strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. Both strikes ended in September. This year also saw star Kevin Costner's departure from the series.