Conway Twitty's and Loretta Lynn's Grandchildren Release An Album Together 'Cookin' Up Lovin'

Emmy Russell isn't the only one of Loretta Lynn's grandchildren who can sing. Tanye Linn just launched an album with Conway Twitty's grandson Tre Twitty, bringing to mind the iconic duo that was Twitty and Lynn.

The two singers have been performing for some time now, but they just launched their first full-length album Cookin' Up Lovin'. The 12-track album features seven original songs they co-wrote as well as three covers of iconic Twitty and Lynn classics. Lynn and Twitty co-wrote seven songs including "Cookin'," "Need Your Love (Give It Up)," "I Hate Me (For Lovin' You)," "Hillbilly Git-Down," "Me and You," "Always Be You," and "Thinkin' of a Number."

Rounding out the album includes a cover of "Spiders and Snakes" and Bruce Springsteen's "I'm on Fire." The latter was a favorite of Loretta Lynn's, so Tanye wanted to cover the song in her honor. The album comes after the duo already launched a podcast and documentary series called Twitty & Lynn: Together Again. Both focus on the two examining their families' legacies together and how they can keep that legacy alive going into a new generation.

Conway Twitty's and Loretta Lynn's Grandchildren Unite

Tre and Taney will return to the Grand Ole Opry to celebrate their new album with a performance. It will be their fifth time performing at the venue in the past couple of years. They first sang "Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man" together there. Sadly, neither of their grandparents were alive to see them perform. But the spirit of their collaboration lives on in their grandchildren.

"Conway's been gone 30 years," Tre said of his grandfather Conway Twitty to People. " "[He and Loretta] stopped recording together in 1981. They had plans to come back together again and do another round of Loretta and Conway stuff, but he passed and there was never a chance to have that second act. There are so many people that missed that and so many people that just loved them and are attached to those songs."

Likewise, Lynn opened up about her grandmother's final days prior to her death.

"I watched her talk to Jesus," she told the outlet of Loretta Lynn. Lynn passed away in 2022. "I watched her get ready to meet Him and get to heaven and see my grandfather and her children that have passed. I literally watched her prepare for that in such a spiritual, beautiful way that really...I'm so happy she gets that now."