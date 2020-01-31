Conecuh Sausage is a Small Alabama Town's Southern Legacy

Who would have thought that the small town of Evergreen, Alabama would be the home of some of the best sausage in the South? (Some would argue the country.) Conecuh Sausage, made in Conecuh County is a personal point of pride for any Alabamian. Just ask if they've heard of it and odds are the smoked sausage is a family favorite that's present at every barbecue, Memorial Day and poolside or lakeside celebration. If there's a grill in Alabama, there's probably some Conecuh Sausage on it.

In 1947, the Conecuh Sausage Company was born in Evergreen, Alabama. They are still using their famous original family recipe, but 70 years of business later have brought about six other smoked meat varieties. Smoked over a hickory fire, the flavor is exceptional and has made Conecuh the household name it is today. Today the company is making 35,000- 40,000 pounds of sausage a day. That doesn't even include their other products like turkey, bacon, ham, and seasoning mixes.

Read More: This Southern Boy Helping Mom Make the Grocery List is the Most Adorable Thing Ever

While their products are served in restaurants all over Alabama, they are now also available in supermarkets across the South. If you ever find yourself driving through Alabama, make sure to plan a stop at the Conecuh Sausage Factory & Gift Shop. With their plant located right off Interstate 65, odds are you'll smell the sausage before you pull in. They have plenty of home gifts to choose from as well. Come hungry because they'll be cooking up some dogs outside to fix your cravings.

Thank you, Conecuh Sausages, for giving the world something it can never, ever have enough of: sausage. Whether it's as simple as a hot dog or as unique as Conecuh's sausages, a fatty, tasty link of meat is never going to get turned down by a hungry human. You're doing the Lord's work, Conecuh.

This article was originally published in November of 2018.

Now Watch: The 15 Best Burger Spots in Texas