Comedian Tony Knight Dies After Large Tree Limb Falls On Him In Freak Accident

It's a sad day for comedy fans and dog lovers. Comedian Tony Knight has died in what his family describes as a terrible accident. The comedian attended the Rock'&'Cars Festival in Lavaur, France when the accident occurred.

"[Knight] was only 54 and having the time of his life," his family shared. "He was fit, healthy, happy and had everything going for him. He was charismatic, funny, passionate and so very loved by [his partner] Hayley, his family and his friends all over the world."

While at the festival, a large branch from a tree crashed ontop of Knight and several other festival attendees. Others were injured, but Knight was the only one to die from the limb. Joanne Allen, the sister of Knight's longtime partner, Hayley Wright established a GoFundMe for the comedian.

She wrote, "Tony was my sister's partner of over 15 years. They were perfect for each other and had built a wonderful life around their love of dogs. Tony was Hayley's everything and vice versa...soulmates was not an understatement. Tony was tragically killed in his beloved France on Saturday 7th June following a terrible accident while attending the 'Rock&Cars festival' in Lavaur. He was only 54 and having the time of his life."

Tony Knight Remembered

According to the GoFundMe, his partner is taking Knight's death hard.

"Hayley is now living her worst nightmare and facing life without Tony, her soulmate," Allen writes. "She is in Bouillac having to deal with the difficulties of Tony being an Englishman with Australian residency living in France, arranging a funeral, covering hospital expenses, meeting police detectives, doctors and the mayor, visiting the accident site and sorting Tony's estate, all while experiencing a crushing amount of grief and disbelief in a foreign country."

Outside of his comedy work, Knight worked with dogs. He was also known as the Dog Listener. He "helped thousands of dog owners all over the world solve problem dog behavior with simple techniques that use no force, pain, domination, drugs or gadgets."

Following his passing, another person wrote, "Jo and I and our children Paddy, Molly and Rosie adored Tony and are still in disbelief at this tragedy. He and Hayley were a wonderful team and visited us many times in NZ, most recently in March. Tony was a talented and loyal friend who loved life, and we loved him. We are sending all our love to dear Jan in England and Hayley in France."