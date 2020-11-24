Cole Hauser Bathes Outdoors for People's 'Sexiest Man' Issue

It's that time of year again for People's Sexiest Man Alive issue! While the publication declared the sexiest man alive: Michael B. Jordan, there were multiple other heartthrobs featured in the edition including Nick Jonas and Dan Levy, but we're partial to the "Change of Scenery" portfolio. Derek Hough shows off his laundry skills, Paul Wesley discusses keeping himself occupied during the pandemic, and Cole Hauser recreates a memorable moment from Yellowstone season 1. See all the photos here.

Hauser, our beloved Rip Wheeler on the Paramount Network's hit TV series, made an appearance in the issue by bathing outdoors. He looked right at home and you can tell he loves being in front of the camera, whether he's in a tub or riding a horse around the Dutton's ranch.

"I did a trip with a few buddies of mine in Costa Rica and we actually never went inside and had a proper shower," Hauser tells PEOPLE. "I'm pretty accustomed to it. It's refreshing and especially if the water temperature is right, it's just beautiful."

In case that outdoor bathtub looks familiar to Yellowstone fans, it was, in fact, the same one that was used by his onscreen love interest Beth Dutton in an unforgettable bathtub scene.

"Minus the champagne or wine that she was drinking," Hauser says, laughing.

Before Hauser made it to Hollywood and was acting opposite Kevin Costner, he was raised in Santa Barbara (outside of Los Angeles) as well as on a farm in Oregon. He explains that his entire life he's pretty much been outside.

"My mom would ring the dinner bell and the horse that I used to have, Cinnamon, he'd come up and drop his head and I'd just slide down his mane and ride into the house. So I've always been outdoors."