Cole Hauser Joins Country Stars for 'Homes for the Holidays' Event for Military, First Responder Families

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is set to appear on the television event Homes For the Holidays, hosted by country star Ashley McBryde. During the event, celebrities will join The Tunnel to Towers Foundation to give away mortgage free homes to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders.

The program will feature performances from venues across the country including Idaho, a church turned music venue in Columbia, Tenn., Nashville's Santa's Pub, a church in New Jersey and backstage at a concert in Kentucky.

Per a press release, Hauser traveled out west where he films his hit series Yellowstone to take part in the event, which means so much to him.

"I've been fortunate to be a part of the amazing work Tunnel to Towers is doing and wanted to showcase how the charity is providing accessible homes for those that have been catastrophically injured defending our country," Hauser said in a press statement.

In addition to hosting, McBryde will close the show with "Amazing Grace."

"What better way to celebrate the meaning of the holiday season than by helping Tunnel to Towers showcase the love, resilience and hope of these military and first responder families," McBryde said.

Travis Tritt, Runaway June, Bret Michaels, Ian Munsick and Robert Randolph will also take part in the event.

For over 20 years, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has supported America's first responders, veterans and their families by providing families with mortgage-free homes.

"For our Gold Star families and fallen first responder families, every day without their hero is painful, but the holiday season can bring about its own particular wave of grief. At the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, our hope is that the security of a mortgage-free home, the guarantee that they will never have to leave the place where they created so many holiday memories, eases that burden of grief just a little bit. We have a very special relationship with the country music community, and it means the world to us that Ashley, Cole, Travis, Bret, Ian, the members of Runaway June, and Robert Randolph & The Family Band are supporting us in our mission," Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said.

Home For the Holidays will air from Thanksgiving weekend through New Year's Day across multiple network affiliates, including Fox, Scripps, and Gray stations as well as the Circle Network and AXS TV. Check your local listings.

