Cole Hauser Shares Photo With His Momma From 'Yellowstone' Set

Rip Wheeler may be a tough character on Yellowstone with no family of his own, but Cole Hauser proudly took to social media to share his love for his mom. The popular Yellowstone star posed with mother Cass Warner in a sweet photo captured on the set of the beloved western series.

"Momma, I'm so happy to have this time with you. Let's keep riding in life. Love ya!" Hauser shared in his post.

Hauser and Warner pose for the photo on horseback with the Chief Joseph Ranch in Montana visible in the distance. You might recognize it for being used as the Yellowstone Ranch on the series. If you look closely, you can see the 'Y' on the barn in the distance and the familiar bunkhouse next-door past Hauser posing with his arm around his mom's shoulder. The photo was posted on Sept. 9, just a few months before the highly anticipated season 5 premiere on Nov. 13.

If the name 'Warner' sounds familiar, that's because Hauser's maternal great-grandfather was, in fact, a founding partner of the legendary Hollywood studio Warner Bros -- Harry Warner. His mother, Cass, went on to found her own production company, Warner Sisters, and his father, Wings Hauser, is also an actor. His resume is full of TV credits ranging from classics like Magnum, P.I. to Walker, Texas Ranger.

On the upcoming season of Yellowstone, we anticipate more family life from Hauser's character Rip Wheeler. In season 4, he finally tied the knot with longtime love Beth Dutton, and they also welcomed a teenage orphan named Carter into their home. It will be exciting to see how creator Taylor Sheridan takes a tough cowboy character like Rip and shows him settling down as a married man and stepping into a father figure position.

