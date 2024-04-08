Country Fans Blast CMT Awards For Being All Pop And Lack of Icons: "What, No George Strait?"

The 2024 CMT Awards looks to honor the biggest and brightest in the industry. However, some fans are blasting the awards show for the lack of traditional country on display.

Everyone's a critic these days as they say, and social media platforms allow viewers to voice their displeasure. Several viewers took the opportunity to criticize the awards show and also take potshots at the industry at large.

One person wrote, "I clicked over to the CMT Awards, I don't even understand what is going on in 'country music' anymore. The people being shown as performing look like straight-up pop singers playing dress-up. I've never missed Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, and The Possum more."

Another criticized the red carpet at the event and the greater emphasis on fashion. They wrote, "This is what Waylon said, 'Today's country is all about fashion and looks.' This is absurd, country has never been about fashion but keeping the tradition.

Another wrote, "10 seconds into the CMT awards and I'm already bored." Still, another wrote, "Rename it the CMT country/pop awards."

CMT Fans Want Old Favorites

One person questioned the lack of country icons at the event. They wrote, "@CMT What, no George Strait, Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney tonight? #booooooo." For another, it was the lack of certain favorites. One of the biggest lies...country music fans chose the winners (nominees) for #CMTAwards haha okay, where is @MorganWallen if we we're choosing he'd be in Austin tonight on the stage! Sorry CMT not buying it! Be back when you let Morgan back in!" It should be noted that Wallen is up for Male Video of The Year at the awards.

However, what some fans criticize is what others praise. The genre has broadened to include a collection of voices. Carrie Underwood recently weighed in on the industry.

She said, "There really is something for everybody now. One of the great things about country music, and this is true for music in general, is that every genre has really just broadened itself. If you like things that are more traditional, you can find those. If you like things that seem more pop, you can find that. If you like things that can cross over into other genres, you can find something that you love — and it's all part of the same family. I always welcome that."

She continued, "I love that people like Post Malone and Beyoncé and Jelly Roll, and people like that are artists first and foremost. They kind of weave in and out of different genres of music, and I think that's really cool,"