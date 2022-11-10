All of the great names in country music gathered last night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, for the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards. The star-studded red carpet was full of all of country music's most talented performers. There were many first-time nominees, solo performances, unique collaborations and special tributes on last night's agenda.

Also on the agenda was glamor and unforgettable fashion. Attendees showed up dressed to impress, donning impressive outfits that were reflective of their individual. There were unique necklines, a range of colors and hues and flattering cuts all across the board. Here is a list of the best dressed and most stylish outfits we saw on the red carpet this year.

Jenee Fleenor

Advertisement

Jenee Fleenor's classic country style always steals the show. The fiddler won the CMA for Musician of the Year, but she also won one of the best dressed looks in our book. Her peach embellished dress, accessorized with knee high cowboy boots and a cowboy hat looked stunning. She finished her look with a soft glam. Can't have a CMA red carpet without showcasing the best of country music fashion.

Sarah Drew

Sarah Drew, star of Grey's Anatomy, wore a strapless white dress with a sheer cape with small gold dots. Sarah also sported a bold lip, a pair of gold earrings, and slicked back her hair. Though Sarah is epitome of elegance, she was extra ethereal on the red carpet this year. Sarah was one of many celebrity presenters last night, and discussed reuniting with her Grey's Anatomy co-star Justin Bruening on their latest movie Reindeer Games Homecoming.

Advertisement

Carly Pearce

It seems like white was a trend this year, and Carly Pearce got the memo. The singer-songwriter showed up in a flattering, mostly backless white dress with a high slit and dramatic cutout. She paired her look with a gorgeous up-do and some diamond earrings with a hint of blue. The whole look was clean and the pop of color in her accessories tied it together.

Priscilla Block

Country singer-songwriter Priscilla Block showed up in a purple metallic jumpsuit with a long cape trailing on one side. This was one of the most unique outfits of the evening and Priscilla looked effortless while walking the red carpet. The outfit was paired with minimal jewelry, mainly rings, and high pumped heels underneath the jumpsuit.

Advertisement

Jake Owen

Jake Owen showed up in a red velvet blazer complete with perfect-fitting black slacks. In the sea of suits and tuxedos we saw last night, we appreciated how Jake embraced a different color. Plus, the red really complements his blue eyes.

Reba McEntire

Reba always slays her fashion looks, and this year at the CMA it was no different. Dressed in a midnight blue form fitting dress, she looked fierce, powerful and iconic. She had a quick outfit change into a dark forest green outfit while performing a tribute for the late artist Loretta Lynn who passed away last month.

Carrie Underwood

Let's face it - no best dressed list is complete without Carrie Underwood. She once again stunned the red carpet with her baby blue long dress, deep cut neckline, matching heels and side curls. Her look was regal and representative of the fashion icon Carrie is. Carrie also had an outfit change into a sparkly, beige halter dress, during her tribute for the late Loretta Lynn alongside Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert.

Advertisement

Katy Perry

Katy Perry knows how to work a red carpet and knows that when she shows up, there is no one else who is dressed quite like her. This year, she wore a bold denim outfit paired with a diamond choker. This look reminded Katy fans of one she wore back in 2014 that was also a denim vision, though this time, Katy decided to ditch the 2014 red lip.

Jessica Chastain

The dress isn't the only thing that's sparkling! Actress and film producer Jessica Chastain looked radiant in her sleeveless black and midnight blue floor-length gown. The outfit accentuated Jessica's classic red tresses and the thin straps showed off her toned arms. The Good Nurse actress encompassed the timeless Hollywood glamor.

Caylee Hammack

Advertisement

A little black dress is a classic, and Caylee Hammack is living proof of that. Caylee showed up wearing a simple form fitting, plain black dress paired with elbow length gloves with feathery details, a pinkish nude lip, and loose curls showing off her luscious hair. Her look was complete with a gold-ribbed clutch.

Related Videos