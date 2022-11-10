2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet: The Cutest Couples

The CMA Awards are one of the biggest nights in the world of country music. This year's show airs live on Nov. 9, 2022, from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where all of the nominees, as well as their country peers, gather together to celebrate this year's nominees. This year, many of the nominees and presenters had their significant others by their side, making for some really sweet red carpet moments.

Below, see all of these cute country star couples rocking the red carpet together for the 2022 CMAs.

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking

Luke Combs is nominated for Entertainer of the Year after having one heck of a year. Not only did he release an incredible new album but became a father for the first time. As usual, his supportive wife Nicole Hocking was by his side on the red carpet.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

As usual, Carrie Underwood stunned on the red carpet in this incredible blue gown alongside her husband, former hockey pro Mike Fisher. These two are always a couple to watch as they regularly dress to impress and are one of the most beloved couples in Nashville.

Advertisement

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

Entertainer of the Year nominee and husband Brendan McLoughlin rocked the red carpet together before Lambert helped open up the show with a tribute to the late country icon, Loretta Lynn.

Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton

Nominated for a whopping five CMA Awards this year, including Entertainer of the Year, Chris Stapleton rocked his signature cowboy hat alongside wife and musical collaborator Morgane. These two are always so much fun to watch onstage as well as anytime they're together on a red carpet.

Cody Johnson and Brandi Johnson

Cody Johnson's career has been on fire over the past couple of years and tonight's show is no exception. The former rodeo pro is up for three different CMA Awards, supported with his wife Brandi at his side.

Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light

New Artist of the Year nominee Parker McCollum rocked the red carpet alongside his wife Hallie Ray Light. The couple recently tied the knot in 2022 so this must have been an extra special night for the love birds.

Advertisement

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn

Beloved country superstar Reba McEntire needs no introduction. The legend was part of the Loretta Lynn tribute at the beginning of the show alongside Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. Her boyfriend Rex Linn, also her Big Sky co-star, was by her side on the red carpet and will also be presenting.

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser

Wynonna Judd and longtime love Cactus Moser were all smiles on the red carpet. Judd is a presenter at this year's awards, fitting for one of the great female voices in country music.

Ben and Erin Napier

HGTV's Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier couldn't be cuter on the red carpet. The reality stars will be presenters at this year's awards show and came dressed to impress.

Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel

Everyone's favorite Yellowstone ranch hand Rip Wheeler officially made it to the CMA Awards. Cole Hauser, the actor who brings the popular character to life, is a presenter at this year's awards and had his longtime love, wife and former actor Cynthia Daniel by his side on the red carpet.

Advertisement

Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel

Formerly one-half of country duo Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Hubbard is officially a solo artist with a new album set for 2023 release. The singer couldn't look happier next to his wife Hayley at this year's awards.

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer Bryan

Country star Luke Bryan is hosting this year alongside former NFL pro Peyton Manning. The American Idol judge is known for having a hilarious sense of humor, as does his wife, Caroline. These two are always fun to watch, whether it's on social media or dressed to kill on the red carpet.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins have been on their fair share of red carpets together over the years. This year, Lauren stood by her husband's side before he performs.

Elle King and Dan Tooker

Elle King may have not started her career as traditionally country, but after a couple of notable collaborations with Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert, it's safe to say that country music is happy to have her. King graced the red carpet alongside longtime love, tattoo artist Dan Tooker.

Advertisement

Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan Pardi

Jon Pardi is up for two awards at this year's CMA Awards and had his wife Summer by his side for support. The happy couple recently revealed that they would be welcoming their first child together in 2023.

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little

Nominee and performer Cole Swindell had his girlfriend Courtney Little by his side on the red carpet. These two looked like they were having so much fun!

Related Videos