Clunker From 'Joe Dirt' Just Sold For A Massive Price At Barrett-Jackson Auto Show

Who hasn't seen Joe Dirt a million times? If you're a fan of the iconic David Spade comedy, then you probably remember Joe Dirt's clunker car he had in the film. Well, that car just sold for a massive fortune.

The car in question is a Daytona Dodge Charger, and it sold for $330,000 — a very hefty sum for many. In the film, the titular Joe Dirt picks up the Charger at an impound lot. He's there to collect his Plymouth GTX, which got impounded after he got caught in a hot air balloon in a thunderstorm (long story). Dirt is unable to collect the car due to not having enough money.

Instead, he buys the Daytona as a loaner car for $450. Car aficionados would find this particularly funny as Daytonas are fairly rare. In that, there's only 503 of them in existence. Likewise, only 70 had a 6.9 liter Hemi like in the film. So it's very unlikely that someone would sell the car for $450. It's scraps would probably collect a couple of thousand.

The Joe Dirt car sold for $300,000 and someone got a great deal on a tank for $270,000. ? #BarrettJackson pic.twitter.com/cJjEdELuO1 — Alan Baggiero (@alanbaggiero) April 20, 2024

Joe Dirt Car Sold For Fortune

Joe Dirt's Daytona sold at the Barrett-Jackson Auto Show. The car show drew car lovers from all over as well as some with deep pockets. Several cars at the show went for over $1 million. While the Joe Dirt car didn't catch that much, it did get several hundred thousand for a car that looks like a clunker.

While the car may look rusted, it's not actually a rust bucket. In fact, the rough exterior is just an elaborate paint job for the movie. Interior-wise and engine-wise, the car is in excellent condition. After Joe Dirt was filmed, the studio auctioned off the Daytona in 2002. At the time, it went for a small $18,000, much less than it was sold for now.

Afterwards, someone in the Netherlands bought the car again. For a number of years, it stayed in a private collection. However, it's apparent that the collector ultimately decided to part with the piece of cinematic history. Quite the deal! Did you know that David Spade also owns a Daytona as well?

In 2015, the actor decided to buy and restore a copper '69 Daytona.