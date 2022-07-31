This the Ultimate U.S. Road Trip For Clint Eastwood Fans

The Man With No Name. Dirty Harry. A western movie icon. There are movie stars, and then there are Hollywood legends. Clint Eastwood rose from a TV actor to an Oscar-winning filmmaker, forever making his mark on the entertainment industry as one of the greatest we'll ever see. His moody glare has made his acting roles iconic, and his undeniable directing skills have made him one of the most talented entertainers not only of his generation but ever.

Early on, Eastwood's rise to fame can be tied to his starring roles in spaghetti western movies, which are some of the most beloved from his lengthy resume. Though most of those were filmed overseas, this Clint Eastwood-inspired road trip will take you around the United States to visit some other notable film sites from his legendary career.

Pale Rider - Boulder Mountains, Idaho

Eastwood has made a career starring in memorable westerns, and this was one of the most popular of the '80s. He stars as the mysterious Preacher, an enigmatic character who helps protect a struggling California mining town from treacherous prospectors. The title and Eastwood's character are based on the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, with a pale ghost rider portraying death itself. Eastwood even directed this epic western, which was primarily filmed in the beautiful Boulder Mountains of Idaho despite taking place in California.

Bronco Billy - Treasure Valley in Boise, Oregon

Another solid '80s western directed by and starring Eastwood is this action comedy. He stars as the title character and star of "Bronco Billy's Wild West Show," a traveling show similar to Buffalo Bill's real western-themed show that traveled the world. Billy struggles to keep his show popular and relevant while dealing with declining interest from the public. Despite his best efforts to keep his team's spirits up, they seem to run into a series of bad luck after a spoiled heiress joins their group as Billy's assistant. It's funny, unique, and one of the least "Clint Eastwood" movies on his resume. The stunning Treasure Valley in Oregon served as the backdrop for filming.

Dirty Harry - San Francisco, California

There are a handful of roles that come to mind when you think of Eastwood, and this is one of them. Inspector "Dirty" Harry Callahan gets assigned to a serial killer case on the SF PD, a case inspired by the real-life zodiac killer. Frequently recognized as one of the iconic films in Hollywood history, it's the ultimate '70s action film whether or not you're a die-hard Eastwood fan. Filming was kept as authentic as possible, mostly taking place in San Francisco.

Outlaw Josey Wales - Kanab, Utah

Set after the Civil War, Eastwood directed and starred as Josey Wales, a Missouri farmer whose family gets murdered by Union soldiers during the war. He sets out on a war path of revenge on those who took his family, joining up with a Confederate guerrilla band and earning a reputation as a feared gunslinging outlaw. It's another incredibly iconic performance from the beloved star, especially in his repertoire of memorable westerns. Despite taking place in the midwest, the movie was filmed in the small Utah town of Kanab, known for being a popular spot for western films. You can actually visit the town and see some fun Josey Wales memorabilia and filming spots..

Joe Kidd - Tucson, Arizona

Eastwood really rocked the '70s and '80s with a slew of solid westerns. Joe Kidd was another standout, with Eastwood starring as the bounty hunter Joe Kidd, hired by a wealthy land baron to hunt down a Mexican revolutionary leader. Though set in New Mexico, the movie was filmed in the state next door in Tuscon, one of many western films to be shot at the historic Old Tucson Studios. It's now a western theme park and tourist attraction you can visit but has been temporarily closed to the public since the COVID pandemic started in 2020.

Hang em High - Las Cruces, New Mexico

Back in the '60s, Eastwood was quickly becoming one of the biggest western stars in Hollywood. In Hang Em High, he stars as an innocent man, falsely accused of cattle rustling and sentenced to hang. He somehow survives the incident and becomes a lawman, later able to bring the men who falsely convicted him to justice for other crimes. The movie was filmed at the White Sands National Park, where Eastwood allegedly did his own stunts, including letting a horse drag him through the park with a noose around his neck.

Cry Macho - Albuquerque, New Mexico

Eastwood's most recent film is this modern western, which he directed and starred in. Based on the 1975 novel, the movie follows an old rodeo star who is hired to reunite a young Mexican boy with his father (played by country singer Dwight Yoakam) in the U.S. The film follows the Texan rodeo star (Eastwood) as he travels across the Texas border and back, but it was fully filmed in the city of Albuquerque.

Rawhide - Tucumcari, New Mexico

The western TV series that helped turn Eastwood into a star was shot all over California and parts of New Mexico. Multiple episodes were notably filmed on ranches in the Tucumcari area back in the late '50s. The actor played the role of cattle driver Rowdy Yates for eight seasons, notably gaining the attention of Italian director Sergio Leone who took his career to the next level by casting him in his historic spaghetti westerns.

The Beguiled - Napoleonville, Louisiana

In this 1971 thriller, Eastwood plays a wounded Union soldier seeking care from a southern girls' school. The school matron holds him captive, but becomes angered when he rejects her romantic advances. It becomes a psychological game of wits for the soldier to try and escape the school and make it back to his troop, but does he? The Madewood Plantation House in Napoleonville served as the main filming location for the film, which mostly takes place in the house itself. Real Union soldiers had a hospital on the plantation's grounds during the Civil War.

Trouble with the Curve - Athens, Georgia

Later in his career, Eastwood primarily focused on directing projects, so when he stars in something, you know it's good. Trouble With the Curve follows an old baseball scout whose adult daughter joins him on his last scouting trip. It was the first time Eastwood starred in something he wasn't directing himself since 2005. Eastwood's character is a scout for the Atlanta Braves, so the movie was fittingly filmed in the nearby city of Athens.

