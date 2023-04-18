At 92 years old, Clint Eastwood shows no signs of slowing down as he assembles the cast for his latest, and possibly last, directorial venture, Juror #2. The legendary actor and director has entered talks with Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette to star in the upcoming film.

Penned by Jonathan Abrams, Juror #2 follows a jury member (Hoult) in a murder trial who finds that he may have played a role in the victim's death by way of a car accident. As such, he finds himself grappling with a moral dilemma - should he use his knowledge to influence the jury and save himself? Or should he come clean and do the right thing, subjecting himself to the same justice system he's now working for? It's a tense situation and should make for something more akin to a thriller than a legal drama.

Toni Collette is also set to join the cast as the district attorney working on the case, though there are scant details surrounding what kind of attorney she'll actually be -- whether she'll secretly be in support of Hoult's character or playing things straight.

Multiple sources report that Eastwood, an Oscar-winning director, had been carefully considering several scripts in recent months before deciding on Juror #2. After eyeing the film, he began engaging in discussions with top-tier talent before approaching Hoult and Collette. Though the actors are still finalizing their deals and adjusting their schedules, their involvement should be confirmed in the coming days.

Because things haven't been finalized all around just yet, Eastwood is working as though he anticipates a green light from the studio. With that in mind, he's preparing to get everything kicked off with a June shoot date.

It remains to be seen whether this will actually be Eastwood's final film, but if it is, he'll likely ensure he goes out with a bang.

