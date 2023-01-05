'City Slickers': Where is the Cast Today?

City Slickers is easily one of the greatest gifts of the early '90s. It's exactly what you'd envision if someone said, "It's Billy Crystal meets the Wild West." While it wasn't the compilation we knew we needed at the time, Hollywood was one step ahead of us. The story of three men going through a midlife crisis is hilarious, but it also pulls at viewers' heartstrings as the men learn life lessons together and discover what's truly important in life. All set on a cattle drive through the modern West.

The Ron Underwood-directed film follows Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern and Bruno Kirby as three best friends who decide to go on a cattle drive from New Mexico to Colorado together. They learn about life on the range as they spend time on a dude ranch and, with the tutelage of trail boss Curly, end up finding themselves in the process. Noble Willingham co-stars as the cattle owner Clay Stone with additional city folk joining the drive -- brothers Barry (Josh Mostel) and Ira Shalowitz (David Paymer) and their cook, Cookie (Tracey Walter).

Though from the outside, it looks like a slapstick comedy led by one of the most popular comedians at the time, the film was full of heart and killed at the box office. Its popularity even led to a sequel film a few years later, City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold, though like most films, you really can't beat the original.

After over 30 years, here's what the cast members of City Slickers are up to today.

Advertisement

Billy Crystal

When we first meet Mitch Robbins in the film, he's in Spain with his friends on another reckless trip, trying to find himself. Through all of the dangers he faces on the trail, including saving a calf named Norman, Mitch returns back to his family as a happy man.

The When Harry Met Sally star has continued appearing in numerous films over the years, including Analyze This, Monsters, Inc., and hosting the Academy Awards numerous times. He recently appeared in a Disney plus series based on his popular Disney films, Monsters Inc.

Daniel Stern

Phil Berquist is stuck in a loveless marriage with his wife Arlene and even has a work affair, which is revealed before he hits the trail with his buddies. But through the rough terrain and connecting with his new love interest Bonnie, Phil definitely ends the film in a better place than he started.

The year after City Slickers, Stern reprised his role as the bandit Marv in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and appeared in numerous TV shows, including Manhattan, Shrill and House of Lies. He's been married to his wife Laure Mattos since 1980, and they have three children together, including California State Senator Henry Stern.

Advertisement

Bruno Kirby



Ed Furillo technically has a lot of business success. But despite marrying a beautiful new wife (who's an underwear model), he just really isn't ready to fully settle down and have kids. Luckily, this adventure with his friends changes his perspective.

Kirby was the only member of the original trio who refused to sign on to the film's sequel and was replaced by Jon Lovitz. He continued acting, appearing in The Basketball Diaries, Spy Games, Stuart Little and Helter Skelter. He passed away in 2006 after a battle with leukemia.

Helen Slater

Bonnie Rayburn joins the cattle drive after going through a breakup and doesn't really know what to expect. She probably didn't realize all of the drama and dangers she would face on the trail. Luckily, her adventure ended with a new love interest (Phil).

Slater has appeared in numerous TV shows, including Supergirl (the original film and the reboot show), The Lying Game, The Young and the Restless, Smallville and Gigantic. She even released her own album in 2003, One of These Days.

Advertisement

Jack Palance

Curly, the gruff trail boss, is full of life lessons and wisdom despite his grouchy exterior. Palance won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the role and famously hopped on the stage to perform one-armed push-ups during his acceptance speech.

Palance was already a celebrated actor by the time he was in City Slickers later in life. He appeared in City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold as Curly's twin brother Duke and Cyborg 2, Treasure Island and Prancer Returns. Palance passed away in 2006 of natural causes.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Mitch's son, Danny Robbins, was Jake Gyllenhaal's very first film role. Growing up in a Hollywood family, it was no surprise that he went on to become a huge star. Gyllenhaal received an Oscar nomination for his role in Brokeback Mountain opposite Heath Ledger and has appeared in countless high-profile films over the years, including Zodiac, Nightcrawler, Nocturnal Animals, Everest and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Patricia Wettig

Barbara Robbins knows that her husband Mitch is going through a midlife crisis and encourages him to go on the cattle drive with his friends for two weeks to find some meaning in his life. Wettig not only returned for the sequel film, but has appeared in numerous projects, including the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters, Prison Break and an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning role in Thirtysomething.

Advertisement

Related Videos