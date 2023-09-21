30 Christmas Party Themes That'll Guarantee A Jolly Good Time

"The whole point is just to have fun."

The very essence of Christmas is gathering together. So what better way to honor the holiday than by throwing a total rager?

Okay, maybe nothing that alerts the local police department. But no matter the size, all good Christmas parties need something that will rally the troops: a theme. So we consulted event planning expert Taylor Bradford of Boss Babe Creative—whose client list includes big names like Willie Nelson and Ed Shereen—for her favorite ways to create what she calls the "wow factor."

"Make your holiday party one to remember by creating a fun guest experience that goes beyond just hosting a traditional get-together," she says. "What surprise and delight elements do you want to include?"

Hannah Bartlett, co-founder of the Christmas-centric blog Jolly Festive, echoes this sentiment. She advises party planning hopefuls to find activities that "everyone can get involved in no matter what personality type, no matter the age, and no matter how many people at the party they know." Just don't stress about it being perfect.

"Before we've even started, we're paralyzed by fear of not doing things properly," Bartlett says. "The whole point is just to have fun. Embrace the fact that it'll be a little bit messy and crazy."

With that sage wisdom in mind, here are 30 Christmas party themes that'll have your guests feeling festive in no time.