30 Christmas Party Themes That'll Guarantee A Jolly Good Time

The very essence of Christmas is gathering together. So what better way to honor the holiday than by throwing a total rager?
Okay, maybe nothing that alerts the local police department. But no matter the size, all good Christmas parties need something that will rally the troops: a theme. So we consulted event planning expert Taylor Bradford of Boss Babe Creative—whose client list includes big names like Willie Nelson and Ed Shereen—for her favorite ways to create what she calls the "wow factor."
"Make your holiday party one to remember by creating a fun guest experience that goes beyond just hosting a traditional get-together," she says. "What surprise and delight elements do you want to include?"
Hannah Bartlett, co-founder of the Christmas-centric blog Jolly Festive, echoes this sentiment. She advises party planning hopefuls to find activities that "everyone can get involved in no matter what personality type, no matter the age, and no matter how many people at the party they know." Just don't stress about it being perfect.
"Before we've even started, we're paralyzed by fear of not doing things properly," Bartlett says. "The whole point is just to have fun. Embrace the fact that it'll be a little bit messy and crazy."
With that sage wisdom in mind, here are 30 Christmas party themes that'll have your guests feeling festive in no time.
North Pole Breakfast
Fun, simple to put together, and easy to "interpret your own way," the North Pole Breakfast is one of Bartlett's favorite themes on Jolly Festive. "We always say it's unashamedly useful."
Christmas Movie Party
Whether you screen a classic or a modern favorite, a simple Christmas movie night is a super-cozy way to gather everyone together.
Pinkmas
With all the Barbie mania we've had this year, Bartlett anticipates the rise of "Pinkmas." Lean into the bold hues with decorations, food, and even dress codes that'll have all your guests saying: "Merry Christmas, Barbie!"
Ornament Exchange
Ask guests to bring a special ornament that reminds them of the holidays to swap with someone else. "It immediately gets people talking because everyone has a story to share," Bartlett says.
Cookie Exchange
Of course, you can't go wrong with a potluck-style celebration. Ask each guest to bring their favorite Christmas cookie to the party and exchange goodies.
Snowman Smores
Outdoor celebrations are more common than ever—even during the winter, Bartlett says. Christmas-fy your backyard bonfire by making some snowman-style smores and stringing up some twinkle lights.
Winter Wonderland
If you want your party to feel a little more elegant, Bartlett recommends hosting a winter wonderland theme. "Play up the meringues, eggnog, and white wine, and get people to dress in all white," she says. "Go for a real snowy vibe."
Wreath Making
Crafting is another theme Bartlett expects to see a lot out of. "The idea of having a party around this theme works so well because you A) it gives everyone a focus. So it works really well if you've got people who don't know each other. And B) it means that everyone walks away from the party with a gift." And what better gift than a personalized wreath to hang on your door?
Presseco and Paint
Take a cue from those popular paint and sip classes and host a Presseco and Paint party. Bartlett loves the idea of using a holiday platter as a canvas.
Christmas Quizzes
"Quizzes are a guaranteed crowd pleaser," Bartlett says. And we're not talking about the pop quiz variety. Emoji Christmas movie titles, guess the carol—the game possibilities are endless.
All Green
Green is a major holiday color—so Bradford encourages you to play it up. You don't have to deck out your home in full-on Christmas greens, but a few touches can go a long way in making your party decor feel cohesive.
Buffalo Plaid
Another Christmas classic? Buffalo Plaid. Outside of decor, you could even ask guests to dress in the classic print.
Recipe Exchange
For a more interactive theme, ask each guest to bring a recipe card for their favorite holiday dish. You can choose a type of dish—like cookies or stews, for example—or keep it open to whatever they'd like. Then everyone can exchange cards and try out the different recipes at home.
Cookie Decorating
Another baking-centric theme is cookie decorating. Grab some pre-made cookies to make the party prep easier, and provide a wide variety of decorations like sprinkles, frosting, and candy for guests to get creative with.
Dipmas
Everyone is always hovering around the dip anyway. So why not make it the star of your party by requesting that everyone bring their favorite dip to share?
Ugly Christmas Sweater
Always a hit, challenging your guests to bring their worst—or best—ugly Christmas sweaters is a surefire way to guarantee some laughs.
Christmas Pajamas
If you want to make your party even cozier, tell everyone to come in their best set of Christmas jammies!
Gingerbread House Competition
Gingerbread houses are an essential holiday craft. Set up a competition and provide all the sugary decorations, and see who can make the best winter wonderland.
Christmas Cocktail Class
Channel your inner mixologist by hosting a cocktail-making class. Whether you invite a bartender to teach your guests how to make holiday-themed drinks or lead your guests through a DIY lesson yourself, everyone will be feeling that Christmas cheer by the end of the night.
Tree Trimming
If you just moved into a new house or you hosting your first-ever Christmas party, ask your guest to help you ring in the milestone by bringing an ornament to hang on your tree.
Grinch-mas
Everyone's favorite Christmas crank makes for an entertaining theme. Whether you just lean into the theme via your decor or ask everyone to come in the best Whoville gear, this theme is sure to be a hit.
Christmas Carol-oke:
Who doesn't love a good karaoke night? Load up all the best holiday tunes and have your guests belt out the classics.
White Elephant Gift Exchange
This classic exchange is always a hit at holiday parties. Ask your guests to bring a random gift under a certain price point and then draw numbers to see who gets what.
Hot Cocoa Bar
Put the spotlight on the classic winter beverage with a make-your-own hot cocoa bar. Set out an array of toppings, such as candy canes, marshmallows, and sprinkles, for guests to customize their cups.
Christmas Trivia
Who's up for a little friendly competition? Host a Christmas trivia game to test everyone's knowledge of all things red and green.
Christmas Desserts
Let's be honest—we all go to parties for the food. Invite your guests to bring their favorite Christmas desserts and spend the night indulging in your sweet tooth.
Reindeer Games
Call up your inner child and organize a few classic reindeer games. Play pin the nose on Rudolph, reindeer hokey pokey, or a Christmas-themed relay race for a guaranteed good time.
Ornament Decorating
Bring out the artist in everyone by hosting an ornament decorating party. Craft stores have tons of blank ornaments for guests to customize—the more unique, the better!
Christmas Charades
A holiday take on another classic, Christmas charades will bring a bit of friendly competition to any gathering.
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
And if you're feeling really festive, you could organize a Christmas scavenger hunt. Bartlett recommends setting up clues around your house and testing everyone on their Christmas knowledge along the way.
No matter which theme you choose, one thing is certain: a dedicated theme will make your Christmas party a night to remember.