30 Christmas Party Themes That'll Guarantee A Jolly Good Time

"The whole point is just to have fun."

The very essence of Christmas is gathering together. So what better way to honor the holiday than by throwing a total rager?

Okay, maybe nothing that alerts the local police department. But no matter the size, all good Christmas parties need something that will rally the troops: a theme. So we consulted event planning expert Taylor Bradford of Boss Babe Creative—whose client list includes big names like Willie Nelson and Ed Shereen—for her favorite ways to create what she calls the "wow factor."

"Make your holiday party one to remember by creating a fun guest experience that goes beyond just hosting a traditional get-together," she says. "What surprise and delight elements do you want to include?"

Hannah Bartlett, co-founder of the Christmas-centric blog Jolly Festive, echoes this sentiment. She advises party planning hopefuls to find activities that "everyone can get involved in no matter what personality type, no matter the age, and no matter how many people at the party they know." Just don't stress about it being perfect.

"Before we've even started, we're paralyzed by fear of not doing things properly," Bartlett says. "The whole point is just to have fun. Embrace the fact that it'll be a little bit messy and crazy."

With that sage wisdom in mind, here are 30 Christmas party themes that'll have your guests feeling festive in no time.

North Pole Breakfast

Fun, simple to put together, and easy to "interpret your own way," the North Pole Breakfast is one of Bartlett's favorite themes on Jolly Festive. "We always say it's unashamedly useful."

Christmas Movie Party

Group of young friends sitting on the floor next to a Christmas tree, eating popcorn and watching a Christmas movie. Focus on the girl wearing antlers

Whether you screen a classic or a modern favorite, a simple Christmas movie night is a super-cozy way to gather everyone together.

Pinkmas

Christmas socks hanging on the mantelpiece. elegant Christmas tree

With all the Barbie mania we've had this year, Bartlett anticipates the rise of "Pinkmas." Lean into the bold hues with decorations, food, and even dress codes that'll have all your guests saying: "Merry Christmas, Barbie!"

Ornament Exchange

Christmas tree with beautiful decor indoors, closeup. Space for text

Ask guests to bring a special ornament that reminds them of the holidays to swap with someone else. "It immediately gets people talking because everyone has a story to share," Bartlett says.

Cookie Exchange

Delicious homemade Christmas cookies and festive decor on wooden table

Of course, you can't go wrong with a potluck-style celebration. Ask each guest to bring their favorite Christmas cookie to the party and exchange goodies.

Snowman Smores

Outdoor celebrations are more common than ever—even during the winter, Bartlett says. Christmas-fy your backyard bonfire by making some snowman-style smores and stringing up some twinkle lights.

Winter Wonderland

If you want your party to feel a little more elegant, Bartlett recommends hosting a winter wonderland theme. "Play up the meringues, eggnog, and white wine, and get people to dress in all white," she says. "Go for a real snowy vibe."

Wreath Making

Waiting for Christmas - Red Wooden Front Door Decorated with Wreath, Garlands, Dwarfs, Gifts,...

Crafting is another theme Bartlett expects to see a lot out of. "The idea of having a party around this theme works so well because you A) it gives everyone a focus. So it works really well if you've got people who don't know each other. And B) it means that everyone walks away from the party with a gift." And what better gift than a personalized wreath to hang on your door?

Presseco and Paint

Take a cue from those popular paint and sip classes and host a Presseco and Paint party. Bartlett loves the idea of using a holiday platter as a canvas.

Christmas Quizzes

Group of friends laughing as they sit around a table eating and drinking at Christmas. One man is reading a joke from a christmas cracker. Party hats and christmas jumpers are worn.

"Quizzes are a guaranteed crowd pleaser," Bartlett says. And we're not talking about the pop quiz variety. Emoji Christmas movie titles, guess the carol—the game possibilities are endless.

All Green

Credit: Jamie Brogdon Photography

Green is a major holiday color—so Bradford encourages you to play it up. You don't have to deck out your home in full-on Christmas greens, but a few touches can go a long way in making your party decor feel cohesive.

Buffalo Plaid

Credit: Jamie Brogdon Photography

Another Christmas classic? Buffalo Plaid. Outside of decor, you could even ask guests to dress in the classic print.

Recipe Exchange

For a more interactive theme, ask each guest to bring a recipe card for their favorite holiday dish. You can choose a type of dish—like cookies or stews, for example—or keep it open to whatever they'd like. Then everyone can exchange cards and try out the different recipes at home.

Cookie Decorating

Another baking-centric theme is cookie decorating. Grab some pre-made cookies to make the party prep easier, and provide a wide variety of decorations like sprinkles, frosting, and candy for guests to get creative with.

Dipmas

Artichoke spinach dip in a baking dish with a cheese pull

Everyone is always hovering around the dip anyway. So why not make it the star of your party by requesting that everyone bring their favorite dip to share?

Ugly Christmas Sweater

A group of young adult friends gather at a home for Christmas celebration over the holiday, dressed to fit the occasion with various Christmas accessories and ugly sweaters. They pose for some photos, direct camera flash.

Always a hit, challenging your guests to bring their worst—or best—ugly Christmas sweaters is a surefire way to guarantee some laughs.

Christmas Pajamas

Young couple celebrating Christmas at home. Home is decorated with Christmas ornaments and lights, they exchanging presents and dancing out of happiness

If you want to make your party even cozier, tell everyone to come in their best set of Christmas jammies!

Gingerbread House Competition

Christmas Gingerbread House with Window Xmas Lights over shining Garland. Winter Holiday Ginger Bread Cake with White Sweet Icing over Dark Fantasy unfocused Background. Merry Christmas Card Design

Gingerbread houses are an essential holiday craft. Set up a competition and provide all the sugary decorations, and see who can make the best winter wonderland.

Christmas Cocktail Class

Two christmas party drinks with ice, straws and candy canes and sweets, copy space

Channel your inner mixologist by hosting a cocktail-making class. Whether you invite a bartender to teach your guests how to make holiday-themed drinks or lead your guests through a DIY lesson yourself, everyone will be feeling that Christmas cheer by the end of the night.

Tree Trimming

If you just moved into a new house or you hosting your first-ever Christmas party, ask your guest to help you ring in the milestone by bringing an ornament to hang on your tree.

Grinch-mas

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 25: A man dressed as the Grinch leads a group during the Merchants' Christmas Parade in La Paz, Bolivia on November 25, 2022. Hundreds of merchants held a Christmas parade in the streets of the city of La Paz to kick off the activities for the end of the year festivities, as well as to inaugurate the traditional Christmas fair that is responsible for selling different items with reasons for the Christmas Eve.

Luis Gandarillas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Everyone's favorite Christmas crank makes for an entertaining theme. Whether you just lean into the theme via your decor or ask everyone to come in the best Whoville gear, this theme is sure to be a hit.

Christmas Carol-oke:

Holidays and Christmas concept. The hand of Santa Claus is holding a microphone in his hand. Isolated on white

Who doesn't love a good karaoke night? Load up all the best holiday tunes and have your guests belt out the classics.

White Elephant Gift Exchange

Shot of young friends opening their Christmas gifts together at home

This classic exchange is always a hit at holiday parties. Ask your guests to bring a random gift under a certain price point and then draw numbers to see who gets what.

Hot Cocoa Bar

High angle view of two homemade hot chocolate mugs with marshmallows shot on rustic wooden Christmas table. A candy cane is inside one mug and another is placed directly on the table. Christmas decoration complete the composition. Low key DSRL studio photo taken with Canon EOS 5D Mk II and Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM

Put the spotlight on the classic winter beverage with a make-your-own hot cocoa bar. Set out an array of toppings, such as candy canes, marshmallows, and sprinkles, for guests to customize their cups.

Christmas Trivia

Front view portrait of traditional Santa Claus smiling at camera resting head on arms with christmas tree in background

Who's up for a little friendly competition? Host a Christmas trivia game to test everyone's knowledge of all things red and green.

Christmas Desserts

Christmas table scene of assorted sweets and cookies. Top view over a rustic wood background. Holiday baking concept.

Let's be honest—we all go to parties for the food. Invite your guests to bring their favorite Christmas desserts and spend the night indulging in your sweet tooth.

Reindeer Games

A young girl sitting at home in the living room wearing inflatable reindeer antlers. She is sitting on the floor in the living room at home opposite her brother, who is throwing inflatable rings at the antlers. The room is filled with Christmas decorations, ready for Christmas Day.

Call up your inner child and organize a few classic reindeer games. Play pin the nose on Rudolph, reindeer hokey pokey, or a Christmas-themed relay race for a guaranteed good time.

Ornament Decorating

Bring out the artist in everyone by hosting an ornament decorating party. Craft stores have tons of blank ornaments for guests to customize—the more unique, the better!

Christmas Charades

Group of friends and family are playing a modern guessing game with a smartphone at christmas.

A holiday take on another classic, Christmas charades will bring a bit of friendly competition to any gathering.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Generation z party with 6 multi-ethnic girls and boys friends between 16 and 21 years old hanging out and socializing in a coffee shop. They have a party together, playing card games. Wearing Christmas props. The emotion and mood are sincere. They posing for pictures, sharing on social media. Humorist photo.

And if you're feeling really festive, you could organize a Christmas scavenger hunt. Bartlett recommends setting up clues around your house and testing everyone on their Christmas knowledge along the way.

No matter which theme you choose, one thing is certain: a dedicated theme will make your Christmas party a night to remember.

