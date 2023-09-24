20 Easy Christmas Cocktails Even The Most Novice Bartenders Can Whip Up

The best holiday soirèes all have one thing in common: a festive drink.
Be it a dangerously delicious holiday punch or an end-of-the-night dessert martini, having a dedicated Christmas cocktail brings even the most distant of relatives together. Sometimes all it takes is a few Santa Shooters for Uncle Bobby and Cousin Ricky to finally put their grudges to rest.
But making at-home cocktails is intimidating. Today's recipes are full of homemade candied cranberries and caramelized liqueurs that take a lot of skill—and a lot of hours—to put together. Not necessarily an ideal task when you're already trying to make a holiday feast.
Any good host will tell you that parties are not the time to test out complicated recipes with multiple steps. It's much better for you (and your guests) to have a few simple, tried-and-true drinks in your arsenal that are simple enough to make in between basting the turkey and refilling the nut bowl.
You heard it here first—easy Christmas cocktails are the key to a fun and stress-free holiday.
So, if you'd like to make an impressive impression without spending days in the kitchen, we've rounded up 20 of our favorite easy-to-make holiday drinks. No DIY simple syrups required.
Rudolph's Tipsy Spritzer
This light and refreshing cocktail looks as festive as it tastes. The rosemary and cranberry combo is a classic Christmastime flavor—perfect for toasting around the tree.
Jingle Juice
As red as Rudolph's nose, this refreshing punch is always a hit at holiday parties. You can serve it as a single cocktail or pour it all together in a bowl for a crowd.
Cranberry Moscow Mule
There's something about sipping on a Moscow Mule during the winter that just feels right. And this Christmas-y take on a classic makes it even better.
Southern Deck the Halls
If you really want to get your party on, go for this crowd-pleasing Fireball-infused punch. It's warm, cinnamon-y, and strong enough to put anyone in the holiday spirit.
Cranberry Mimosa
Hosting a classy Christmas Brunch? This sweet and sparkling cocktail is a must for your menu. Pairs well with bacon and asking your parents if you can open one gift early.
Christmas Margarita
With a sugar rim and just a hint of lime, this tasty margarita is the perfect way to combine holiday cheer and tequila. You can even swap out the sugar for classic margarita salt if you're going for a more "Christmas in July" vibe.
Christmas Punch
Forget the eggnog. This fruity and festive punch is the perfect crowd-pleaser for any holiday get-together. Best served with a ladle and fun garnishes like candy canes, crannberries or cinnamon sticks.
Red Winter Sangria
Looking for a recipe that looks (and tastes) impressive but takes less than 5 minutes to make? This ruby-hued sangria is the answer (and the best way to get your mother-in-law to stop asking for more grandkids).
White Winter Sangria
If you're not a fan of the traditional red — or trying to avoid staining your new holiday sweater — this white sangria is a great alternative. The combination of apple, white cranberry and cinnamon is the perfect nod to the season.
White Christmas Cranberry Margarita
Another great one if you're looking to avoid red stains. A mix of white cranberry juice and lime is the perfect way to turn a classic margarita into a festive and refreshing holiday sipper.
Christmas Cookie Cocktail
It's not a holiday party without a drink rimmed with green-and-white sprinkles. This creamy creation tastes like a festive Christmas cookie, only with a little more kick.
Jingle Bell Smash
Whiskey doesn't have to be a bitter winter sip. The combination of rosemary and cranberry makes this cocktail sweet, smooth and surprisingly festive.
Jack Frost Winter Cocktail
Want to wow your guests with something a bit unexpected? This frosty concoction will do the trick. The bright blue color comes from Blue Curacao, and it looks even more magical with its snowflake-esque rim
Holly Jolly Christmas Citrus Cocktail
Hitting the sweet spot between classic and creative, we love how the combination of vodka, blood orange juice and St. Germain come together in this holiday cocktail. It's a citrusy sipper you won't want to put down.
Spicy Sweet Grinch Cocktail
Another unexpected surprise, this cocktail offers a balanced blend of spicy and sweet. The pink hue comes from the grapefruit juice and lime mix, and it's got just enough vodka to take the edge off any holiday arguments.
Frosted Mistletoe Margarita Punch
An iced-cold margarita may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Christmastime, but it should be. This version amps it up with a sugared rim and frozen cranberries for an extra festive look.
Sugar Cookie Martini
No holiday gathering is complete without this delicious treat. The combination of vanilla vodka and white chocolate liqueur tastes just like a classic sugar cookie — so much so that you may be tempted to skip the dessert table altogether.
Tipsy Santa Shooters
We can't have a list of Christmas cocktails without including at least one holiday-themed shooter, right? This two-layered shot looks tailor-made for Santa Claus and tastes better than any 'ole glass of milk.
Cranberry Gin Fizz Cocktail
Gin deserves a place on the holiday cocktail menu, too. This fizzy and fruity concoction pairs perfectly with both cranberry juice and bubbly for an easy-to-make party drink that'll have everyone feeling merry.
The North Pole
Finally, we have what we think is a pretty good contender for Christmas Cocktail of the Year. It looks like the kind of drink you'd find in a winter wonderland, and the combination of Kahlù, molasses and whipped cream is just too good to pass up.