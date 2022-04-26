Chris Stapleton Raises Over $1 Million for Kentucky Charities With Homestate Concert

Proud Kentuckian Chris Stapleton raised over $1 million for the Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund with A Concert For Kentucky on Saturday night (April 23). The fund is an arm of Outlaw State of Kind, created by Stapleton and his wife, fellow singer-songwriter Morgane Stapleton, and is administered by the Blue Grass Community Foundation and supports a variety of causes including The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation and pledges to the American Red Cross, UK Healthcare Kentucky Children's Hospital, the Community Foundation of Western Kentucky's Disaster Relief Fund and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

"Every night we walk on a stage, we do our best to help people forget their troubles or celebrate or remember or hope or heal," Chris Stapleton said in a press statement. "Every night we play, a portion of those profits always goes to charity. As a musician I can't think of a greater honor than reaching a point where we can play a show for 40,000 people and give all of the profits back to a community that has been so unfailingly loyal and supportive. It is a tremendously pure and rewarding moment to get to provide the medicine that is music in that space. I'm grateful to everyone who came to the show and to all of the musicians, managers, agents and crew members that made this moment possible."

The sold-out show, also featuring performances by Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and Madeline Edwards, was the first concert ever held at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field.

Stapleton is currently on his All-American Road Show Tour, with upcoming stops in San Diego, Denver, Cleveland and more. Stapleton will be joined by Margo Price, Madeline Edwards, Dwight Yoakam, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Highwomen, Mavis Staples, Elle King and Morgan Wade for select dates.

