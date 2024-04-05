Chris Stapleton Autographing Bottles Of Whiskey Before A Show Is Peak Chris Stapleton

If you live in Grand Forks, North Dakota, then you can get your hands on an autographed bottle of whiskey, signed by Chris Stapleton himself. The artist was recently playing a show in the area, but he stopped by Rite Spot Liquor Store for a quick autograph session. The singer signed several bottles of Traveller Whiskey.

Stapleton shared the video on his Instagram Stories. In the video, Stapleton appears to put the bottles of whiskey back on the shelf, perhaps as a surprise to unknowing customers. However, it's unknown if the operators of the store moved the bottles to sell for a higher price, given the autograph and all. If you're in the area, why don't you stop by and let us know.

Even if you don't get an autographed bottle, you rest assured that you're buying Stapleton's own whiskey of choice. The artist partnered with Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Distiller, Harlen Wheatley to produce the product. Since then, the singer has popped into stores like Total Wine in Brentwood to autograph bottles of his brand.

Chris Stapleton Talks Whiskey Partnership

Still, we'd like to believe he would just stop by and autograph random bottles of the liquor even if he didn't have a brand. I kid of course, but Stapleton appears fairly serious about this business venture. In a statement, Stapleton explained why he launched the product.

He said, "Partnering with Buffalo Trace Distillery and Harlen Wheatley feels like a bucket list scenario for me. Some things just make total sense - and this is definitely one of those things. Bottles from barrels that Harlen has cared for have been with us for every note we've ever recorded, backstage before shows and in all the moments we've celebrated along the way. I believe what we've achieved with Traveller Whiskey not only represents our shared history but also a common artistic vision and uncompromising standards of taste. I couldn't be prouder of what we've made."

The product is named after Stapleton's first album Traveller. Born in Lexington, Kentucky, Stapleton's appreciation for his home state's bourbon grew as he got older. Stapleton became a big fan of the E.H. Taylor whiskey that the distillery made, so a partnership just made since. Likewise, the artist and the distillery have partnered together for various charitable contributions over the years.

So if Stapleton's playing in your area, you just might see him down at the local liquor store prior to his show.