Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Back on TV in 2020 With Their Own Cable Network

Fans of shiplap, farmhouse chic decor and the undeniably lovable Chip and Joanna Gaines have a new reason to celebrate. The "Fixer Upper" stars are launching a multiplatform media company in 2020. The company, the name of which will be announced soon, will include a cable network and TV Everywhere app. The company even has plans to launch a subscription streaming service.

The company is a joint venture between HGTV's parent company Discovery Inc. and Chip and Joanna's home and lifestyle brand, Magnolia.

The DIY Network will be rebranded as the Gaines' network, which will focus on inspiration, lifestyles and design. The channel will be the new home of "Fixer Upper" re-runs.

Allison Page, the current president of HGTV, will serve as president of the multiplatform company, which is set to launch in the summer of 2020.

"Chip and Joanna Gaines have become trusted, household names since the debut of Fixer Upper and through this joint venture, Discovery is proud to extend our relationship with them," Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a press release. "They've got authenticity and relatability, that special something that is so difficult in our business to find. People love them, their taste, their businesses - they've built an ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our vision at Discovery for fueling people's passions."

In a statement, Chip and Joanna Gaines said the new network will include inspiring and encouraging programming that brings people together.

"Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together," Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a joint statement. "We believe David Zaslav and the team at Discovery are the perfect partners for this ambitious joint venture, and we know Allison Page is the right person to lead this charge. We're ready to get started and are expectant for all that's ahead."

Chip Gaines teased the new project when the couple appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018. Fans have been eagerly awaiting more information about the network since then.

The couple recently purchased the Cottonland Castle in their hometown of Waco, Texas.

