Architecture and interior design lovers have the opportunity of a lifetime to own Chip and Joanna Gaines' famous Magnolia home in Waco, Texas. The home was renovated by the couple during Season 3 of their show, Fixer Upper, and is currently used as a vacation rental. It is currently on the market for $995,000.

Listed with Amanda Nesbitt of Magnolia Realty, the home features seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it sits on a 2,868 sq. ft. property. The listing includes two separate homes, which offer "a harmonious blend of historic character and modern luxury." The features of the home include "sunlit rooms," hardwood floors and a detached garage with a bonus space and half bath above it. Of course, the home also boasts the Gaines' signature design style, which has influenced a legion of designers and DIYers for years.

The spacious yard is completely fenced in and features a gazebo. The home is located in downtown McGregor, Texas, which is a short drive from Waco. The listing promises potential buyers that the home will allow them to "experience the best of Texas living with this unique property steeped in Magnolia's signature style."

Currently, the home is still available as vacation rental. The rental price begins at $875/night, and it can accommodate up to eight people. The Gaines also have three other properties available for rent: the Carriage House, Hillcrest Estate and Hillcrest Cottage. The couple is also moving into the hotel business this fall, as they renovated a historic building in downtown Waco called Hotel 1928. The hotel features "33 guest rooms, dining, over 6,600 square feet of event space, a rooftop terrace, and a retail shop featuring exclusive Magnolia-designed Hotel 1928 merchandise." It is available for booking now.

Chip and Joanna rose to fame via their HGTV show Fixer Upper, which ran from 2013 to 2018.

READ MORE: The 10 Best Texas Pumpkin Patches For Some Fall Fun in the Lone Star State