It's that time of year again, y'all. Jack-o-lanterns, gourds, hot cider, campfires, all the fall fun! Cool fronts will soon be dropping scorching temperatures down into the 80-degrees range, the leaves are turning the traditional Texas autumnal color of brown and you can finally start thinking of taking the kiddos to a pumpkin patch! Searching for that perfect pumpkin is nothing short of a treat for the entire family, especially when you throw in everyone's favorite fall activities.

No matter where you live in Texas, we've found a pumpkin patch in your neck of the woods and our picks for the top ten go above and beyond your standard church parking lot patch with train rides, corn mazes, live music, face painting, and a general fall festival-like atmosphere. So get ready, and when the season is done, remember there are some great, creative ways to recycle your pumpkins.

10. The Great Hill Country Pumpkin Patch at Love Creek Orchards

Not far outside of San Antonio in Medina, Texas is a lovely little apple farm known as Love Creek Orchards. Every year in October they host the Great Hill Country Pumpkin Patch, a family event that features hayrides, a hay bale maze, a petting zoo, and you and your family can even tour the apple orchard! Admission is $7 for guests over the age of 3 and they're open Oct 8 through the 30th. While you're there, check out their bakery and cafe filled with delicious treats for the entire family. And if you need any more encouragement, their Patio Café was also named one of the "Best 40 Small Town Cafes in Texas" by Texas Monthly Magazine.

9. Elgin Christmas Tree Farm

Located east of Austin via Highway 290, the Elgin Christmas Tree Farm hosts a pumpkin patch every year during October. Admission is $10 for anyone over age 2. The farm boasts hayrides, duck races, mazes, a petting zoo, pumpkin painting and a pumpkin patch for photo ops. If planning a trip with the kids (or friends), check their website for the new weekday and weekend schedule as there's been changes since last year.

8. Blessington Farms

Located about 20 minutes outside of Katy, Blessington Farms is a Houston favorite with their season starting September 17 and running through November 20th. Admission is $24 but includes almost all activities. There are tons of things to do, including mazes, hayrides, a train, inflatable jumping pillows and more that will keep the kids happy. They also handle birthday parties for those fall babies looking for a more seasonally-themed celebration. Overall, a great pumpkin farm worthy of a visit this season.

7. Pipe Creek Christmas Tree Farm

Open Saturdays and Sundays in October, the Pipe Creek Christmas Tree Farm Pumpkin Patch features rubber duck racing and marshmallow toasting, among the other attractions like hayrides and kiddie trains. Admission is $6, ages two and under free. Be sure to stop by the farmer's market to stock up on autumn decor before you leave or the snack bar if you've worked up an appetite.

6. The Big Orange Pumpkin Farm at Preston Trail Farms

Located north of Dallas, in Gunter, the Big Orange Pumpkin Farm is hosted at Preston Trail Farms. This year it opens Sept. 17 and will continue until Nov. 23. Along with a pumpkin patch, kiddos can romp around hay bales, take a train ride and see over 50 different farm animals. There's also a 6-foot hay maze that will immediately capture anyone's attention. Admission is $10 for everyone over the age of 2.

5. The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch

The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch at the Double Oak Ranch is a huge family-friendly perfect pumpkin extravaganza. Admission is free, but parking is $10 on weekdays and $20 on weekends. The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch is generally open for the entire month of October. Activities include bounce houses, a hay bale maze, hayrides, and more.

4. Devine Acres Farm

Southwest of San Antonio, on I-35, sits a little slice of heaven. Open weekends for special events throughout October, Devine Acres promises season-appropriate outdoor activities, farm animal and pumpkins.

3. Sweet Berry Farm

This Marble Falls farm may be famous for its strawberries, but in the fall, it becomes a harvest festival. Visitors to the farm enjoy pumpkin painting, sand art, pony rides, train rides, and a giant maze in the shape of Texas, as well as fun family activities like "stuff your own scarecrow". If hungry, The Pumpkin Grill offers a selection of kid-friendly snacks sure to keep everyone happy. The family farm offers free admission for all.

2. Assiter Punkin' Ranch

You can find all kinds of pumpkins for your little pumpkins to enjoy Sept 15 through Oct 31 at the Assiter Punkin' Ranch in Floydada. Aside from pumpkins, they have a petting zoo with mini horses and mini donkeys.

1. Barton Hill Farms

With a huge jumping pillow, several trains and an enormous 3.5-acre corn maze, it's no wonder people flock to Barton Hill Farms in the fall. Located between Austin and Bastrop, Barton Hill Farms' general admission is $21.95 and they have over 30 activities available to visitors. Also, the farm has gone cashless so make sure to buy your tickets online in advance once you've checked their current schedule. Enjoy!

This story previously ran on Sept. 12, 2020. It was updated on Sept. 20, 2022.

