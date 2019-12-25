Chip and Joanna Gaines Donate $1.5 Million to St. Jude, Build Playhouse for Patients

Chip and Joanna Gaines had a special surprise for the children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The HGTV stars presented the hospital with a check for $1.5 million and helped unveil the brand new playhouse for the St. Jude Target House. And yes, the playhouse includes the Gaines signature shiplap.

The "Fixer Upper" couple, sporting bumblebee headbands, also read from Joanna's children's book We Are the Gardeners during story time.

Chip and Jo raised money through their social media campaign #ChipInChallenge.

The St. Jude Target House allows families of children in treatment to stay in apartment-style housing for free.

"As we walked in today, a little boy told us that he's 'demo day-ing' his cancer treatment and that's pretty much the best thing I've ever heard. In our world, demo day marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of a newer, more exciting one," Chip said during the visit. "And that's exactly what we want for you -- we're pulling for each and every one of you."

Chip and Joanna Gaines are launching a multiplatform media company in 2020. The company will include a cable network and TV Everywhere app. The company even has plans to launch a subscription streaming service. The DIY Network will be rebranded as the Gaines' yet-to-be-named network, which will focus on inspiration, lifestyles and design. The channel will be the new home of "Fixer Upper" re-runs.

This article was published in July of 2019.

